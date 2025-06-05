Michigan Legend’s Son Gets Scholarship Offer From Wolverines
Like father, like son.
Charles Woodson Jr., the eldest child of longtime NFL defensive back Charles Woodson, announced on social media on Wednesday night that he's received an offer to play college football at the University of Michigan—his father's alma mater.
Woodson Jr.—Class of 2027—plays for Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Fla. The 5'11", 155-pounder is a four-star recruit and is currently ranked as the 23rd-best safety in his class according to 247Sports. He also received offers from Delaware, Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Sacramento State, Syracuse, and Texas A&M.
His father Charles, of course, is a Michigan legend. He played three seasons in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines and won the 1997 Heisman Trophy as the first predominantly defensive player to do so. He finished his college career with 18 interceptions and went on to become the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, a nine-time Pro Bowler, an eight-time All-Pro, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.
Now? His son will look to follow in his footsteps.