Clemson-Texas Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream, and What to Expect
In the third College Football Playoff first-round game of the weekend, the No. 5 Texas Longhorns are set to host the No. 12 Clemson Tigers.
Looking forward to watching the contest? We've got you covered with all the info you need prior to kickoff.
What’s at Stake in Texas vs. Clemson?
The winner of Saturday afternoon's game in Austin will advance to the CFP quarterfinals where they'll take on No. 4 Arizona State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Said matchup will kick off from Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on New Year's Day at 1:00 p.m.
There's no rivalry on the line in this one, as Texas and Clemson have never faced off against each other in their programs histories.
How to Watch Texas vs. Clemson Live
Saturday afternoon's matchup between Texas and Clemson will be broadcast live from Austin's DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium and air on TNT.
While the game will be broadcast on TNT, the production is still being handled by ESPN as a part of a sublicensing agreement the networks announced earlier this year. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) will be on the call.
The game will also be available on TBS and TruTV, and will be streaming on Max via the service’s B/R Sports Add-On.
What Time Does Texas vs. Clemson Kick Off?
The broadcast of Texas vs. Clemson set to begin at 4 p.m. EST, with kickoff to follow shortly there after. Here's how it shifts by time zone:
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
4 p.m.
Central
3 p.m.
Mountain
2 p.m.
Pacific
1 p.m.