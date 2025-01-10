Clemson Posts Video of Cade Klubnik Sledding in Memorial Stadium Amid Rare Snowstorm
It's hardly a unique arrangement in the college football world, but life in the ACC allows Clemson to play a balanced diet of cold- and warm-weather teams. The Tigers may battle Boston College one week in Arctic conditions, and then turn around and visit tropical Miami.
On Friday, however, Clemson got an answer to the question—what would life be like if it were a cold-weather team?
As a rare snowstorm blanketed the Tigers' South Carolina home, quarterback Cade Klubnik showed off his sledding chops on the team's social media accounts.
"Go Tigers," he says to the camera before plummeting down Memorial Stadium's hill in a makeshift cardboard toboggan.
For the trivia-minded out there: per Clemson's 2023 media guide, the coldest home game the Tigers have ever played in took place on Nov. 25, 1972. Clemson beat South Carolina 7–6 that day in 39-degree weather.
The Tigers are scheduled to open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 at home against LSU—presumably in temperatures much more to their liking.