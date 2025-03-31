SI

College Football Program Announces Free Concessions for Every Game This Fall

This rules.

Brigid Kennedy

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers flags at Brooks Stadium on Nov 3, 2022.
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers flags at Brooks Stadium on Nov 3, 2022. / David Yeazell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Students and fans of Coastal Carolina University can enjoy free concessions at home football games this fall, the university announced Monday, in partnership with concessions provider Aramark.

Any fan who has purchased a ticket to the game will be eligible to obtain a hot dog, nachos, popcorn and a fountain drink or water each time they visit the concession stand. Fans can visit the stand as many times as they want, but they must scan each trip through the line in the forthcoming Coastal Carolina Athletics App.

"Our fans are the heartbeat of Teal Nation, and we're always looking for ways to elevate their game day experience," Chance Miller, vice president for intercollegiate athletics and university recreation, said in a press release. "With the CCU Kickoff Meal Deal, we're excited to offer free concessions this fall as a way to say thank you for the energy, passion and support they bring to Brooks Stadium every game."

Fans can still purchase specialty food items as well as alcoholic beverages and items from outside vendors.

News of the change was met with praise from college football fans.

You know what they say—the best way to win over college kids is free food. Good work, CCU.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/College Football