Coastal Carolina to Hire Former Star QB Grayson McCall to Coaching Staff
A reunion is on the horizon in Conway, S.C.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are hiring former star quarterback Grayson McCall to join their coaching staff. McCall will serve as an offensive analyst.
McCall spent five seasons with Coastal Carolina from 2019-23, starting 40 games at quarterback. He went 33–7 as a starter—including two back-to-back 10–1 seasons—and led the Chanticleers to their first-ever AP and Coaches Poll ranking, coming in ranked as high as No. 9 in 2020.
After throwing for over 10,000 yards and 88 touchdowns in five seasons for Coastal, McCall transferred to NC State in 2024 to play his graduate season. He started two games for the Wolfpack before suffering a head injury and announcing his retirement from football.
"I look forward to taking my passion and love for the game into the coaching space to serve and lead the next group of kids with a dream," McCall wrote in an Instagram post back in October.
He'll now do so back in Conway, where his college football journey started.