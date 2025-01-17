Colin Hurley’s Family Shares Positive Update on LSU QB After Car Crash
Freshman LSU quarterback Colin Hurley is "resting" and "stable" following a car crash early Thursday morning, his family said in a statement, shared via ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Health and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion," the statement reads. "Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident. Geaux Tigers!"
LSU police and the Baton Rouge Fire Department found Hurley, 17, unresponsive but alive around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. following a car crash near or on campus. A cause has not yet been released, but "impairment was not suspected," per local outlet WBRZ. LSU has also not commented further given Hurley is a minor.
The Jacksonville, Fla., native signed with LSU as part of the Class of 2024 and redshirted this past season.