'College Football 25' Hits Prestigious Milestone Just a Month After Being Released
The return of EA Sports's college football video game this summer was expected to be an event, given the franchise's decade-long hiatus and the considerable cult following that accrued around NCAA Football 14 during that period.
Now, new video game sales data are confirming that College Football 25's release was an event indeed.
College Football 25 is the best-selling video game in the United States year-to-date, sales data released by the Circana market-research firm confirmed Wednesday. The game—which has only been out since July 19—supplanted the third-person shooter game Helldivers 2, which came out Feb. 8.
Additionally, per executive director and video game industry advisor Mat Piscatella, College Football 25 has already "tripled the total lifetime dollar sales of the previous best-selling college football game, NCAA Football 07."
With success like that, it appears that a college football video game will exist to charm (and frustrate) fans for years to come.