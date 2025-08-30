College Football Announcers Caught Dancing as Broadcast Returns From Commercial Early
The UNLV Rebels took on the Sam Houston Bearkats in Texas on Friday night. It was the second game of the season for both teams as the Bearkats lost to Western Kentucky in Week 0 and the Rebels beat Idaho State. The game was broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Rich Waltz and Robert Turbin calling the game.
Waltz, a former college baseball player who collected three Emmy awards during his time calling Marlins games, has been with CBS since 2013. Turbin, a retired football player who spent time with the Seahawks, Browns, Cowboys and Colts, is entering his third season with CBS Sports.
And they both like to dance.
Waltz and Turbin were breaking out some moves when the game obviously came back from commercial a few seconds earlier than they were expecting. Waltz tried to play it cool while Turbin looked straight into the eyes of America before the broadcast quickly cut to a random shot of the stadium lights. After about three seconds of silence, Waltz then read the station identification.
All in all, a harmless and hilarious moment caught on tape. It probably wouldn't be a bad idea for this duo to make this a trademark by returning from breaks dancing at every opportunity. That's just good branding.