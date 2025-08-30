SI

College Football Announcers Caught Dancing as Broadcast Returns From Commercial Early

Their reactions were priceless.

Stephen Douglas

Robert Turbin and Rich Waltz were breaking it down during the UNLV-Sam Houston game on Friday night.
The UNLV Rebels took on the Sam Houston Bearkats in Texas on Friday night. It was the second game of the season for both teams as the Bearkats lost to Western Kentucky in Week 0 and the Rebels beat Idaho State. The game was broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Rich Waltz and Robert Turbin calling the game.

Waltz, a former college baseball player who collected three Emmy awards during his time calling Marlins games, has been with CBS since 2013. Turbin, a retired football player who spent time with the Seahawks, Browns, Cowboys and Colts, is entering his third season with CBS Sports.

And they both like to dance.

Waltz and Turbin were breaking out some moves when the game obviously came back from commercial a few seconds earlier than they were expecting. Waltz tried to play it cool while Turbin looked straight into the eyes of America before the broadcast quickly cut to a random shot of the stadium lights. After about three seconds of silence, Waltz then read the station identification.

All in all, a harmless and hilarious moment caught on tape. It probably wouldn't be a bad idea for this duo to make this a trademark by returning from breaks dancing at every opportunity. That's just good branding.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

