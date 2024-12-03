SI

College Football Bowl Projections After Week 14

Pencils down, everyone.

Patrick Andres

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer during the No. 13 Crimson Tide's 28–14 win over Auburn on Nov. 30, 2024.
Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer during the No. 13 Crimson Tide's 28–14 win over Auburn on Nov. 30, 2024. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After three months of college football—three months of yawn-worthy blowouts and nail-biting thrillers—the impossible has happened.

There are 82 six-win teams this year—the exact number of bowl slots available.

Yes! This is every bowl projector's dream. It is a royal pain to have deal with either a) leaving out a six-win team, or b) picking an academically proficient five-win team. It feels ethically dubious to pick on New Mexico, but Hawaii's 38–30 win over the then-5-6 Lobos late Saturday did the bowl projection-industrial complex a massive solid.

Having sufficiently alienated Albuquerque, let's get to our last bowl projections of 2024. The AP Poll and College Football Reference's Simple Rating System are still being used as guides here even with conference standings complete—why? Beyond the obvious desire to use an up-to-date Top 25, the assumption is that bowl executives carry biases not dissimilar from sportswriters, and when in doubt will default to rudimentary metrics.

Injustices in the bowl selection process are relatively common. Why not build them into projections? Here are a final set of imperfect prognostications to end an imperfect year in an imperfect sport, with commentary to follow.

GAME

LOCATION

DATE

PROJECTED MATCHUP

Celebration Bowl

Atlanta

Dec. 14

Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Dec. 14

Western Michigan vs. South Alabama

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

Dec. 17

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Sam Houston

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

Dec. 18

Arkansas State vs. South Florida

LA Bowl

Inglewood, Calif.

Dec. 18

UNLV vs. California

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

Dec. 19

Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

Cure Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 20

Jacksonville State vs. Georgia Southern

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa

Dec. 20

Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 1

Athens, Ga.

Dec. 20

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Georgia

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 2

University Park, Pa.

Dec. 21

No. 12 Arizona State at No. 5 Penn State

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 3

Notre Dame, Ind.

Dec. 21

No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Notre Dame

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 4

Knoxville, Tenn.

Dec. 21

No. 9 Ohio State at No. 8 Tennessee

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

Dec. 23

Toledo vs. James Madison

Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

Dec. 23

Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Dec. 24

Liberty vs. Colorado State

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Detroit

Dec. 26

North Texas vs. Ohio

Rate Bowl

Phoenix

Dec. 26

Minnesota vs. TCU

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Dec. 26

Texas State vs. NC State

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham

Dec. 27

Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth

Dec. 27

Navy vs. West Virginia

Liberty Bowl

Memphis

Dec. 27

Baylor vs. Florida

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Dec. 27

Georgia Tech vs. Washington

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas

Dec. 27

Missouri vs. Colorado

Fenway Bowl

Boston

Dec. 28

Tulane vs. Syracuse

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Dec. 28

Nebraska vs. Connecticut

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Dec. 28

Northern Illinois vs. San Jose State

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 28

BYU vs. Louisville

Arizona Bowl

Tucson

Dec. 28

Miami-Ohio vs. Fresno State

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Dec. 28

Memphis vs. Boston College

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Dec. 28

Washington State vs. Iowa State

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Dec. 28

Army vs. Vanderbilt

Music City Bowl

Nashville

Dec. 30

Iowa vs. Texas A&M

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa

Dec. 31

Michigan vs. Ole Miss

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31

Duke vs. USC

Citrus Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 31

Illinois vs. South Carolina

Texas Bowl

Houston

Dec. 31

Kansas State vs. LSU

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Dec. 31

No. 12 Arizona State or No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 4 Boise State

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Jan. 1

No. 11 Alabama or No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 SMU

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Jan. 1

No. 9 Ohio State or No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Oregon

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Jan. 1

No. 10 Indiana or No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 2 Texas

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville

Jan. 2

Oklahoma vs. Miami

First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Jan. 3

North Carolina vs. Texas Tech

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte

Jan. 3

Rutgers vs. Clemson

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Jan. 4

Bowling Green vs. UTSA

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jan. 9

Peach Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10

Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner

National Championship

Atlanta

Jan. 20

Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner

Notable Potential Bowl Matchups

We've hit basically every permutation in this space this season; still, here are a few new ones... Jacksonville State and Georgia Southern (Cure Bowl) are set to begin a home-and-home next year... First potential meeting for Arizona State and Penn State (CFP first round) since the 1977 Fiesta Bowl, and the first potential meeting for Ohio State and Tennessee (CFP first round) since the 1996 Citrus Bowl.

If Minnesota-TCU (Rate Bowl) has a whiff of familiarity, the Golden Gophers threw a huge scare into a No. 2 Horned Frogs team in 2015... Pittsburgh and East Carolina (Birmingham Bowl) is an alternate-history superconference matchup (as is Tulane and Syracuse in the Fenway Bowl, and Memphis and Boston College in the Military Bowl)... Let's hope everybody gets four downs in a Las Vegas Bowl between Missouri and Colorado... Connecticut is being sent to the Pinstripe Bowl to meet Nebraska here in a bid to create some regional interest; the Huskies' fate might be the most intriguing non-CFP question of this bowl season... Louisville beat BYU (Pop-Tarts Bowl) in the 2001 Liberty Bowl 28–10.

Should Alabama and SMU (Peach Bowl) meet, it would be their first meeting since the 1983 Sun Bowl, when the unranked Crimson Tide blasted the No. 6 Mustangs 28–7... The Buckeyes and Oregon (Rose Bowl) have met twice in that game and once in the national championship; Ohio State is 3-0 in those games... Oklahoma and Miami (Gator Bowl) is a branding-friendly #CollegeFootballHeritage matchup if ever there was one; the two teams have four meeting with both ranked under their belt... To single out a novel hypothetical semifinal matchup, Georgia and the Mustangs (Orange Bowl) haven't met since the Cotton Bowl of Dec. 1966—a 24–9 Bulldogs victory.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

