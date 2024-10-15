Post-Week 7 Bowl Projections For the 2024 College Football Season
For the second straight week, college football fans were treated to a gem of a Saturday slate. Oregon's thrilling 32–31 win over Ohio State was one of a number of games that shook up the College Football Playoff Race as the season hit its midpoint.
With another big week on tap this coming Saturday—headlined by Georgia's voyage to Texas for an SEC showdown—here's a look at how the bowl picture is shaping up. All notes from last week apply: in line with College Football Playoff guidelines, we have not shied away from rematches; conference tie-ins were played fast and loose (the Big Ten once again ate several Group of Five slots); the AP Poll and College Football Reference's Simple Rating System were used as signposts.
A handful of especially interesting matchups will be highlighted at the end. Fans, start your Priceline searches.
Celebration Bowl
Atlanta
Dec. 14
North Carolina Central vs. Florida A&M
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Dec. 14
Oklahoma State vs. Coastal Carolina
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Dec. 17
Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Fla.
Dec. 18
Eastern Michigan vs. James Madison
LA Bowl
Inglewood, Calif.
Dec. 18
Washington vs. UNLV
New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans
Dec. 19
Sam Houston vs. Lousiana-Monroe
Cure Bowl
Orlando
Dec. 20
Minnesota vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa
Dec. 20
North Texas vs. Kentucky
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 1
Athens, Ga.
Dec. 20
No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 7 Georgia
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 2
Columbus
Dec. 21
No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Ohio State
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 3
University Park, Pa.
Dec. 21
No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Penn State
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 4
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Dec. 21
No. 9 LSU vs. No. 8 Alabama
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Dec. 23
Texas State vs. Maryland
Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
Dec. 23
Buffalo vs. TCU
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Dec. 24
Rutgers vs. Liberty
Detroit Bowl
Detroit
Dec. 26
Northern Illinois vs. Wisconsin
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Dec. 26
Iowa vs. Colorado
68 Ventures Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Dec. 26
Northwestern vs. Georgia Southern
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham
Dec. 27
Tulane vs. Florida
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth
Dec. 27
UCF vs. Memphis
Liberty Bowl
Memphis
Dec. 27
Cincinnati vs. South Carolina
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Dec. 27
Louisville vs. USC
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
Dec. 27
Oklahoma vs. Arizona State
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Dec. 28
Navy vs. Boston College
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Dec. 28
Nebraska vs. Syracuse
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Dec. 28
Michigan State vs. Arizona
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Orlando
Dec. 28
Kansas State vs. Duke
Arizona Bowl
Tucson
Dec. 28
Toledo vs. San Jose State
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Dec. 28
Georgia Tech vs. Army
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Dec. 28
Washington State vs. BYU
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Dec. 28
California vs. Utah
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Dec. 30
Illinois vs. Missouri
ReliaQuest Bowl
Tampa
Dec. 31
Pittsburgh vs. Ole Miss
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31
Virginia vs. Oregon State
Citrus Bowl
Orlando
Dec. 31
Indiana vs. Texas A&M
Texas Bowl
Houston
Dec. 31
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Dec. 31
No. 12 Boise State or No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 4 Iowa State
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Jan. 1
No. 11 Tennessee or No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Miami
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Jan. 1
No. 10 Clemson or No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oregon
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Jan. 1
No. 9 LSU or No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Texas
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville
Jan. 2
Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt
First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Jan. 3
West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Charlotte
Jan. 3
Michigan vs. SMU
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Jan. 4
Connecticut vs. Ohio
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Jan. 9
Peach Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner
Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas
Jan. 10
Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner
National Championship
Atlanta
Jan. 20
Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner
Notable Potential Bowl Matchups
Florida A&M and North Carolina Central, projected to meet in the Celebration Bowl, were conference rivals from 2010 to '21... Marshall and Western Kentucky (Frisco Bowl) were in Conference USA together from 2014 to '21 (remember their off-the-wall '14 matchup?)... Georgia and Clemson (CFP First Round) played Aug. 31, with the Bulldogs winning 34–3... Alabama is scheduled to play LSU (CFP First Round) in Baton Rouge on Nov. 9... Florida and Tulane (Birmingham Bowl) are former SEC foes of 33 years (1933-65); they have not met since 1984... UCF and Memphis (Armed Forces Bowl) are former Conference USA and AAC foes; they played for the latter league's championship in 2017 and 2018... Cincinnati and South Carolina (Liberty Bowl) once were bandied about as potential conference foes... Navy and a Boston College team (Fenway Bowl) quarterbacked by future NFL MVP Matt Ryan met in the 2006 Meineke Car Care Bowl... California and Utah (Independence Bowl) are ex-Pac-12 foes, and astute fans will remember when College GameDay visited their 2015 game... Illinois and Missouri (Music City Bowl) are rivals... Arkansas and Texas Tech (Texas Bowl) were in the Southwest Conference together from 1960 to '91... A Peach Bowl between Miami and Ohio State would produce a rematch of the controversial 2003 Fiesta Bowl... Virginia Tech and West Virginia (First Responder Bowl) are rivals... Notable potential Cotton Bowl matchups include Iowa State-Texas, Penn State-Texas and Alabama-Penn State... Notable potential Orange Bowl matchups include Miami-Oregon, Ohio State-Oregon and Clemson-Miami.