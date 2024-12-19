College Football Fans Couldn't Get Enough of UNLV's Innovative Fake Punt
The UNLV Rebels had a special year, reaching the 10-win mark during the regular season and playing for the Mountain West championship. They're wrapping up their season at Wednesday night's LA Bowl against Cal, and clearly they kept a few surprises for the matchup.
Down 10–7 with the ball at their own 39-yard-line early in the second quarter, UNLV broke out a very innovative fake punt, with punter Marshall Nichols throwing a two-handed chest pass that would earn him some tuition money courtesy of Dr. Pepper in another timeline.
With the linemen already released downfield and Cal players rushing to block the punt, Nichols found Cameron Oliver streaking across the middle (but behind the original line of scrimmage, making it a legal play) with nothing but green in front of him. He picked up 52 yards, setting up a Hajj-Malik Williams touchdown pass to Jacob De Jesus on the very next play.
Fake punts are virtually always exciting, but there's nothing like seeing a novel spin on the play like this. Fans loved it.
Those who've followed UNLV special teams coach James Shibest over the years may have recognized the play, however. Shibest, who has previously coached special teams at Arkansas, Ole Miss, Memphis and Virginia Tech, has busted this play out a few times before.
UNLV leads Cal 14–13 late in the second quarter, so there's plenty of time for more trickery from the Rebels.