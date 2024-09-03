College Football Fans Roast Florida State After Rough First Half vs. Boston College
Florida State returned to U.S. soil for its second game of the season, a clash against Boston College on their home turf at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.
After a less than convincing performance in Ireland against Georgia Tech, the Seminoles were hoping to bounce back with a strong showing against Bill O'Brien's Golden Eagles.
Unfortunately, come game time, Florida State looked totally outmatched throughout the first half. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed just two of his first five pass attempts for a total of five yards as the Noles frequently turned to the punt team early on. Come halftime, the offense had failed to generate a touchdown.
The defense wasn't much better. The defensive line simply could not get after Thomas Castellanos in the pocket, who had plenty of time to throw down field thanks to his strong protection. Boston College jumped out to a 14–0 lead in the second quarter, and despite Florida State tacking on two field goals before the half, fans couldn't help but take some shots at the struggling FSU.