College Football Playoff Bracket Week 10 Live Projections: Group of 5 Bid Up for Grabs
Week 10 offers real tests for a handful of College Football Playoff contenders. Throughout Saturday’s slate, Sports Illustrated will give an updated look at the playoff seeding and matchups. Here’s everything you need to know about the current CFP race:
Update at 11 p.m. ET Friday:
It sure seems like the American really loves to pass the Group of 5 bid baton around each week given the number of upsets we’ve seen lately. First it was South Florida, then it was Memphis and this week it was Tulane. None of those teams is out of the running yet, and North Texas also lurks in the background, but it is becoming quite the interesting race as we go into the final weekend without College Football Playoff selection committee rankings to factor in.
Live Week 9 College Football Playoff Bracket
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Miami
- Mississippi
- Vanderbilt
- Oregon
- Georgia Tech
- Texas Tech
- South Florida
First Round
- No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia
- No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Miami
- No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Mississippi
- No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Vanderbilt
Quarterfinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 4 Alabama vs. winner of No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia
- Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. winner of No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Miami
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. winner of No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Mississippi
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Vanderbilt
No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia
The Bulls split their two toughest games in league play but still have two tricky fixtures coming up with UTSA and a trip to Navy. They’re back in pole position for the conference title and CFP bid but can’t overlook the next month and making an impression on the committee. As for Kirby Smart’s team, they need some help to make it to the SEC title game, but long term it might be best if they miss the trip to Atlanta, land a home game against the Group of 5 team and then can have another shot at Alabama in Miami.
No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Miami
The only thing standing between a trip to Arlington, Texas, for the first Red Raiders appearance in the Big 12 title game is a trip to the graveyard that is the Little Apple on Saturday and a home game against undefeated BYU. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes hit the road for their first trip outside the state of Florida as they take on one of the ACC representatives in the CFP from last season.
No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Mississippi
For all the talk of the Yellow Jackets’ light schedule, not enough attention is being paid to how they’re getting better by the week and starting to put more opponents away before the fourth quarter. We’ll see if that continues with two more road trips on deck.
No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Vanderbilt
Could you imagine Broadway ahead of a first-round CFP game (or afterwards, for that matter)? That’s where the Commodores are at following the Top 25 wins they’ve been able to stack up. Ducks fans may be concerned about not getting a home game but that can take care of itself in due time given the backend of their Big Ten schedule.
Orange Bowl: No. 4 Alabama
Interesting exercise: What would have to happen for the Tide to get left out of the CFP at this point? Losing two of their final three SEC games, despite LSU and Oklahoma coming to Tuscaloosa, Ala.? Even then, the victories over Georgia, Vandy, Missouri and Tennessee might still give them a shot at 9–3.
Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas A&M
Quite the week for the Aggies where they not only got one of the biggest victories in recent memory in Baton Rouge, but also appear to have caused an incredible crisis of confidence at LSU in the process.
Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Indiana
The most interesting debate the selection committee could have next week is if Indiana should be the No. 1 team in the country over Ohio State given its better wins, or if it should actually be behind Texas A&M given the strength of the Aggies’ record.
Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State
It’s still worth a double-take to see that the Buckeyes are allowing just 5.9 points per game and have allowed four touchdowns through November. Oh, and young quarterback Julian Sayin only happens to lead the country in passing efficiency and completion percentage. That should make up for the weak résumé in the selection committee room.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.