College Football Playoff Bracket Week 9 Live Projections: What Contenders Need to Do
Week 9 should be the week that we separate the contenders from the pretenders. Throughout Saturday’s slate, Sports Illustrated will give an updated look at the playoff seeding and matchups. Here’s everything you need to know about the current CFP race:
Update at 11 a.m. ET Saturday:
We’re just two weeks away from the selection committee meeting in Dallas, which means every game’s importance ramps up several notches for teams in the running to make the bracket. Saturday features plenty of tricky tests on the road for a slate of contenders, too. As of now, there are not a ton of changes from the way last weekend wrapped up, but that does not figure to be the case after the first set of kickoffs in the noon ET slate.
Live Week 9 College Football Playoff Bracket
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Miami
- Oregon
- Mississippi
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Texas Tech
- South Florida
First Round
- No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia
- No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Miami
- No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Oregon
- No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 8 Mississippi
Quarterfinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 4 Alabama vs. winner of No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia
- Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. winner of No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Miami
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Indiana vs. winner of No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Oregon
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 8 Mississippi
No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia
USF has two tricky games left in its quest to make it to the American title game in December and going on the road to Memphis is the much bigger matchup in terms of talent on Saturday afternoon. Another convincing win in conference play should further solidify their spot as the Group of 5’s best ahead of the committee’s first meeting.
No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Miami
A game against Oklahoma State is no spot to rush back starting QB Behren Morton if you’re Texas Tech, but that game against BYU looms large in the Big 12 race and you hope at some point he can be back next week to show what the team is capable of at the high end.
No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Oregon
The Ducks are leaning fully into the Grateful Dead theme with their uniforms today against Wisconsin but need to be mindful of making sure the score is even more eye-opening against an opponent like the Badgers. It wouldn’t hurt for either Oregon or the undefeated Yellow Jackets if they could have some of their upcoming opponents to win this week too given how light the resume is in terms of Top 25 wins.
No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 8 Mississippi
Just imagine if Diego Pavia were in the Grove in mid-December, playing for the right to go to the Rose Bowl. If that doesn’t say this season is 2007-esque, not much will. The Rebels looked impressive against Georgia on the road but badly need to secure a win this week at Oklahoma if they want to keep hope for hosting a CFP home game.
Orange Bowl: No. 4 Alabama
You have to wonder if there’s at least a little regression coming for the Tide after running off four Top 25 wins in a row. South Carolina could be a little trap game on the road if Kalen DeBoer’s team isn’t careful.
Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas A&M
Rain is forecast all day in Baton Rouge, which figures to make an already tough night game in Death Valley against LSU even tougher. If they win however, you can probably stand a split against Missouri and Texas to make the CFP if you’re the Aggies.
Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Indiana
On a fairly quiet week for the Big Ten, having Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff come to Bloomington, Ind., offers up a nice opportunity for the Hoosiers to remind everyone just how good they are.
Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State
There’s just one team left on the Buckeyes’ schedule with a winning record right now. Does this make for a November worth of tune-ups until season defining trips to Ann Arbor, Mich., and Indianapolis?
