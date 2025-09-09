College Football Playoff Projection After Week 2: Miami Ahead in ACC Race
Multiple College Football Playoff candidates took surprising losses in Week 2, while a slew of other contenders played around with lesser competition and failed to impress.
You have to carefully scrutinize many of the efforts teams put forth and how they’ll translate moving forward. You can rule out Florida as any sort of CFP contender. Arizona State has shifted to the outside looking in after its shocking loss at Mississippi State, and Illinois sure seems to be the dark horse in the Big Ten after picking up a nice win on the road at Duke. Meanwhile, Miami appears slightly ahead in the race for the ACC after SMU collapsed against Baylor and Clemson plodded along to escape with a win against Troy.
Factoring in all of the results, forecasting the rest of the season and then putting our selection committee hats on, here’s the latest updated College Football Playoff projection and which matchups we could see this December.
College Football Playoff projected rankings after Week 2
- LSU
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Oregon
- Clemson
- Utah
- Illinois
- Iowa State
- Texas
- USF
First Round
- No. 12 USF at No. 5 Miami
- No. 11 Texas at No. 6 Oregon
- No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Clemson
- No. 9 Illinois at No. 8 Utah
Quarterfinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 4 Georgia vs. winner of No. 12 USF at No. 5 Miami
- Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 11 Texas at No. 6 Oregon
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Penn State vs. winner of No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Clemson
- Sugar Bowl: No. 1 LSU vs. winner of No. 9 Illinois at No. 8 Utah
No. 12 USF at No. 5 Miami
We’ll see this matchup for real on Saturday in Week 3, and there’s a decent chance to see it again in December. The Bulls are unquestionably in the driver’s seat for the Group of 5 bid after beating Boise State and Florida, even if they were to lose to the Hurricanes.
No. 11 Texas at No. 6 Oregon
Arch Manning and the Longhorns looked much more like the version we expected them to be in their home opener, but they’ve still got a narrow path to the playoff given looming tests like a game at Georgia. As for the Ducks, they won’t be tested until going to Penn State, but they can keep turning heads by blowing out opponents.
No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Clemson
Hooray for Ames! The Cyclones not only topped their in-state rival, but they saw their path back to the Big 12 title game look even more favorable given the results elsewhere. Meanwhile, Clemson looked all out of sorts early in a tussle against Troy, but the ACC remains the Tigers’ for the taking if they actually play to their capabilities starting next week against Georgia Tech.
No. 9 Illinois at No. 8 Utah
That was an impressive statement by the Illini in Durham, N.C., against Duke, both for beating a quality opponent and capitalizing on their mistakes to turn a close game into a runaway. It would be a fitting matchup if they were to meet the Utes, which are equally hard-nosed on both sides of the ball under a head coach who put off retirement for a reason based on how Utah has played in its first two games.
Orange Bowl: No. 4 Georgia
Weather no doubt interrupted Georgia’s preparations for that game against Austin Peay, but you still would have expected more than the plodding effort from the Bulldogs at home. We’ll find out much more about what this team’s ceiling is at Tennessee on Saturday.
Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State
Do you think a scrimmage against the third-string walk-ons for Ohio State would have been a stiffer challenge than beating up on Grambling 70–0? Probably, though the upcoming game against Ohio at least looks more interesting after the Bobcats knocked off a Power 4 team.
Rose Bowl: No. 2 Penn State
The good news is that the Nittany Lions’ defense notched a shutout. The grumbling for those expecting a certain level out of this Penn State can rightfully be directed toward an offense that was anything but sharp against FIU and seems like it’s peeking ahead.
Sugar Bowl: No. 1 LSU Tigers
Brian Kelly was not happy with the Tigers’ effort against Louisiana Tech, but that’s probably O.K. given how the once-daunting run over the next few weeks looks a lot less so based on how the likes of Florida, Ole Miss and others have played before SEC play begins in earnest.
Top 25 projected rankings after Week 2
While predicting how the College Football Playoff will unfold is an exercise in projecting wins and losses throughout the season, my own Top 25 is a much more week-to-week task, focusing on the present. How did teams play? Who did they beat? How does the talent on hand live up to their billing—or not?
- Ohio State (2–0) | Last week: Beat Grambling, 70–0
- Miami (2–0) | Last week: Beat Bethune-Cookman, 45–3
- Oregon (2–0) | Last week: Beat Oklahoma State, 69–3
- Penn State (2–0) | Last week: Beat FIU, 34–0
- Georgia (2–0) | Last week: Beat Louisiana Tech, 23–7
- Utah (2–0) | Last week: Beat Cal Poly, 63–9
- Georgia (2–0) | Last week: Beat Austin Peay, 28–6
- Texas (1–1) | Last week: Beat San Jose State, 38–7
- Notre Dame (0–1) | Last week: Off
- Illinois (2–0) | Last week: Beat Duke, 45–19
- Oklahoma (2–0) | Last week: Beat Michigan, 24–13
- Clemson (1–1) | Last week: Beat Troy, 27–16
- Iowa State (3–0) | Last week: Beat Iowa, 16–13
- Florida State (2–0) | Last week: Beat East Texas A&M, 77–3
- Auburn (2–0) | Last week: Beat Ball State, 42–3
- USF (2–0) | Last week: Beat Florida, 18–16
- Texas Tech (2–0) | Last week: Beat Kent State, 62–14
- Indiana (2–0) | Last week: Beat Kennesaw State, 56–9
- TCU (1–0) | Last week: Off
- Texas A&M (2–0) | Last week: Beat Utah State, 44–22
- Missouri (2–0) | Last week: Beat Kansas, 42–31
- Alabama (1–1) | Last week: Beat UL-Monroe, 73–0
- Ole Miss (2–0) | Last week: Beat Kentucky, 30–23
- South Carolina (2–0) | Last week: Beat South Carolina State, 38–10
- Georgia Tech (2–0) | Last week: Beat Gardner-Webb, 59–12
