College Football Playoff Projection After Week 5: Alabama Sends a Warning
Sometimes the chaos arrives in college football on weeks where you least expect it. Other times, you’ll look back at a great weekend full of appealing matchups and all you see is the wreckage from what transpired between the lines.
We certainly got the latter in Week 5, which saw conference title races upended, the playoff chase shift into high gear and a host of national title contenders wind up looking extremely mortal.
Chief among these might be Penn State, which not only suffered another big-game loss under James Franklin, but now must also navigate a schedule which does not feature many opportunities for racking up big wins. At this point, even splitting their games against Ohio State and Indiana may only give the Nittany Lions a single Top 25 victory for their résumé—which won’t help in the eyes of the committee compared to some teams that will be in the mix for at-large spots at either 10–2 or 9–3.
The flip side to the struggles from the likes of Penn State is the SEC’s depth presenting an opportunity for the league to live up to its slogan and have the CFP just mean more (teams). Right now, Alabama has the inside track to Atlanta (and a quarterfinal bye) while Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and, yes, even Texas, all have a clear path to making the field even if they beat each other up a bit.
Factoring in all of the results so far, forecasting the rest of the season out and then putting our selection committee hats on, here’s the latest updated College Football Playoff projection and which matchups we could see this December.
College Football Playoff projected rankings after Week 5
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Miami
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Iowa State
- Texas
- Tulane
First Round
- No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Georgia
- No. 11 Texas at No. 6 Texas Tech
- No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Ole Miss
- No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Texas A&M
Quarterfinals
- Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Oregon vs. winner of No. 12 Tulane–No. 5 Georgia
- Orange Bowl: No. 3 Miami vs. winner of No. 11 Texas–No. 6 Texas Tech
- Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. winner of No. 10 Iowa State–No. 7 Ole Miss
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Indiana–No. 8 Texas A&M
No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Georgia
Fret not Bulldogs fans, Kirby Smart may have issues beating Alabama, but there’s still plenty of opportunities to beat other CFP teams to pad that résumé—including home games against Ole Miss and Texas that suddenly are must-wins.
No. 11 Texas at No. 6 Texas Tech
Welcome back to the field, Longhorns. While the offense still needs to find a rhythm, the Texas defense looks like one of the best in the SEC and there are a ton of chances to beat quality opponents over the coming weeks. If Texas winds up going to Lubbock for a first-round game, there may not be any tortillas within 100 miles of campus.
No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin isn’t diving into what may be a budding quarterback battle in Oxford, Miss., but he certainly has one on his hands after the way that Trinidad Chambliss has performed. The Rebels are not quite locked into being one of the favorites for the SEC just yet, but a split of the Georgia and Oklahoma games could do it.
No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Texas A&M
There are a lot of potential minefield games for the Aggies, but they’re likely to be favored in every game until they go to Texas at the end of the season. The Notre Dame win looks much better after this weekend, too, just as the victory over Illinois has aged well for the Hoosiers.
Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Oregon
Dan Lanning still hasn’t lost a Big Ten regular-season game and might have a slightly easier path to Indianapolis compared to all of the other conference contenders.
Orange Bowl: No. 3 Miami
As long as Miami takes care of business on the field, it will be fine when it comes to the playoff. But there’s no question that some of their potential marquee wins in conference play took a slight hit in Week 5.
Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Alabama
Now that the Tide have a key tiebreaker over Georgia, Kalen DeBoer’s Tide are one of the favorites to make it to Atlanta when you factor in Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma and … Vanderbilt all have to come to Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State
Despite losing a ton of talent to the NFL this offseason, the Buckeyes defense might somehow have gotten better. It is allowing just 5.5 points per game this season and did a really impressive job bottling up Washington’s offense on their first road trip of 2025.
Top 25 projected rankings after Week 5
While predicting how the College Football Playoff will wind up is an exercise in projecting out wins and losses throughout the season, my own Top 25 is much more of a week-to-week task focused on the here and now. How did teams play? Who did they beat? How does the talent on hand live up to their billing—or not?
- Ohio State (4–0) | Last week: Beat Washington, 24–6
- Oregon (5–0) | Last week: Beat Penn State, 30–24 (2OT)
- Miami (4–0) | Last week: Off
- Ole Miss (5–0) | Last week: Beat LSU, 24–19
- Indiana (5–0) | Last week: Beat Iowa, 20–15
- Texas A&M (4–0) | Last week: Beat Auburn, 16–10
- Texas Tech (4–0) | Last week: Off
- Alabama (3–1) | Last week: Beat Georgia, 24–21
- Georgia (3–1) | Last week: Lost to Alabama, 24–21
- Oklahoma (4–0) | Last week: Off
- Utah (4–1) | Last week: Beat West Virginia, 41–14
- Iowa State (5-0) | Last week: Beat Arizona, 39–14
- Tennessee (4–1) | Last week: Beat Mississippi State, 41–34 (OT)
- Vanderbilt (5–0) | Last week: Beat Utah State, 55–35
- Notre Dame (2–2) | Last week: Beat Arkansas, 56–13
- Florida State (3–1) | Last week: Lost to Virginia, 46–38
- Texas (3–1) | Last week: Off
- LSU (4–1) | Last week: Lost to Ole Miss, 24–19
- Missouri (5–0) | Last week: Beat UMass, 42–6
- Michigan (3–1) | Last week: Off
- Illinois (4–1) | Last week: Beat USC, 34–32
- Georgia Tech (5–0) | Last week: Beat Wake Forest, 30–29
- Arizona State (4–1) | Last week: Beat TCU, 27–24
- TCU (3–1) | Last week: Lost to Arizona State, 27–24
- Memphis (5–0) | Last week: Beat FAU, 55–26
