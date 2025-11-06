SI

College Football Playoff Rankings Release Schedule for 2025

The next rankings show is scheduled for Nov. 11.

Brigid Kennedy

This year's Selection Day will fall on Sunday, Dec. 7.
This year's Selection Day will fall on Sunday, Dec. 7. / Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The first set of 2025-26 CFP rankings were released Tuesday, and it seemed like people were actually ... pretty calm about it. Perhaps this was because they were similar to the most recent AP Top 25 poll. Or maybe everyone's just a little turned around after a season of high-profile firings. Either way, there is still plenty of time for people to get upset about their team's chances of earning a playoff berth.

Just 12 teams will make it into the CFP. As things stand, the current ranking would invite four SEC teams, three Big Ten teams, two Big 12 teams, one ACC team, one team representing the American Conference and one independent school. The whole ranking process is as interesting as it is maddening; a new take on an old tradition that infuriates fans just as much as it excites them, and it's only getting started.

Here's what you need to know to prepare for the rankings week after week:

CFP Top 25 release schedule

The CFP committee issued its first rankings in a show that aired Tuesday, Nov. 4. These will continue every Tuesday until Dec. 7, when the final 12-team playoff field is set.

Date

Time

Channel

Tuesday, Nov. 11

7-8 p.m. ET

ESPN

Tuesday, Nov. 18

8:30-9 p.m. ET

ESPN

Tuesday, Nov. 25

7-8 p.m. ET

ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 2

7-7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Sunday, Dec. 7
(Selection Day)

12-3 p.m. ET

ESPN

What's new to the CFP this year?

Last year, the CFP field expanded from four teams to 12 teams. The five highest-ranked conference champs received an automatic bid; the top four of that group were named seeds No. 1-4 and given a first-round bye.

This year, although the top four teams will still get byes, the No. 1-4 seeds will instead go to the four highest-ranked teams in the CFP committee's final top 25, regardless of whether those teams won a conference championship. The five highest-ranked conference champs will still make the field, but they might be seeded differently, and might not get byes.

The committee also changed the CFP's strength of schedule metric to "apply greater weight to games against strong opponents," and introduced a "record strength" metric, which is intended to "go beyond a team’s schedule strength to assess how a team performed against that schedule," it wrote in an Aug. 20 release.

Current CFP rankings

Below are the CFP rankings as of the most recent ranking on Nov. 4, 2025:

Rank

Team

Record

1

Ohio State

8–0

2

Indiana

9–0

3

Texas A&M

8–0

4

Alabama

7–1

5

Georgia

7–1

6

Ole Miss

8–1

7

BYU

8–0

8

Texas Tech

8-1

9

Oregon

7–1

10

Notre Dame

6–2

11

Texas

7–2

12

Oklahoma

7–2

13

Utah

7–2

14

Virginia

8–1

15

Louisville

7–1

16

Vanderbilt

7–2

17

Georgia Tech

8–1

18

Miami (Fla.)

6–2

19

USC

6–2

20

Iowa

6–2

21

Michigan

7–2

22

Missouri

6–2

23

Washington

6–2

24

Pitt

7–2

25

Tennessee

6–3

Current CFP field, based on most recent rankings

If the playoff field were set now, it would look as follows:

Seed

School

1

Ohio State (bye)

2

Indiana (bye)

3

Texas A&M (bye)

4

Alabama (bye)

5

Georgia

6

Ole Miss

7

BYU

8

Texas Tech

9

Oregon

10

Notre Dame

11

Virginia

12

Memphis

Although Virginia is not ranked in the CFP's top 12, it earned a spot in the mock field as the projected automatic qualifier for the ACC and fourth-highest-ranked conference champ. The same goes for Memphis, the projected fifth-highest-ranked conference champion, from the American Conference.

Who won the CFP last season?

Ohio State won the national championship last season, defeating Notre Dame 34–23. It was the Buckeye's first title since 2014.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/College Football