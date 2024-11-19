How to Watch the College Football Playoff Rankings Show
It's a watershed year for college football now that the playoff format has expanded from four to 12 teams, and we'll soon have more info on where each stands in its quest for the top prize. The third iteration of weekly team rankings will be released Tuesday, Nov 19 at 7 p.m. ET.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Oregon Ducks led the pack decisively, followed by Ohio State, Texas, and Penn State. But after last weekend's shift in the status quo—when the BYU Cougars, No. 6, lost 17–13 to the unranked Kansas Jayhawks, and No. 12 Georgia handily defeated No. 7 Tennessee 31–17—we're poised for a bit of shake-up.
As a reminder, the five highest-ranked conference champs will each receive an automatic bid to playoffs; the top four will also receive a first-round bye. The remaining seven highest-ranked teams will then bring the field of contenders to 12.
Below, we've collated everything you need to know about the 2024 ranking schedule, including future release dates and how to watch.
When Will the Third Round of College Football Playoff Rankings be Released?
The third round of College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.
How Can I Watch the Third Round of College Football Playoff Rankings on Cable?
ESPN will air the rankings starting at 7 p.m. ET. Subsequent rounds will be aired on ESPN at varying times until the final round of rankings on Dec. 8.
How Can I Stream the Third Round of College Football Playoff Rankings?
The third round of College Football Playoff Rankings will be available to stream on Fubo starting at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 19. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial; once the trial period is over, plans start at $79.99 a month. Additional taxes, fees, and regional restrictions may apply.
What is the College Football Playoff Rankings Release Schedule?
The third round of College Football Playoff Rankings will be released Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. Subsequent rounds will continue until the final ranking on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Date
Time
Cable Option
Streaming Option
Nov. 19
7 p.m. ET
ESPN
Nov. 26
8 p.m. ET
ESPN
Dec. 3
7 p.m. ET
ESPN
Dec. 8
12 p.m. ET
ESPN