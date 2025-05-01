College Football’s Winningest Teams
There's nothing quite like college football. The sport is surrounded with tradition, pride and passion. It brings with it pomp and circumstance that you'll only find on college campuses during the fall.
But make no mistake about it. The heart of any college football program is the unrelenting, uphill pursuit of one thing: victory.
Collegiate football dates back to the late 19th century and hundreds of programs have hit the field in hopes of winning it all. But among them, some have risen above the rest.
Not just through iconic victories, seemingly immortal head coaches or national championships secured, but through consistent, sustained success over the last 100 or so years.
These are the winningest programs in college football history, where victory is more than a goal—it’s an expectation.
All-Time Winningest Teams in College Football
1. Michigan (1,012-358-36): The Wolverines are the first team to amass 1,000 wins in college football. Michigan began playing football in 1879 and the university claims 12 national championships in its history.
2. Ohio State (978-335-53): It seems fitting that the Buckeyes and Wolverines would be atop this list, considering the two have perhaps the most iconic rivalry in college football. Ohio State's first season came in 1890 and the program claims nine national championships.
3. Alabama (974-341-43): The most dominant team of the last 15 years, the Crimson Tide won six national championships since 2009. Overall, Alabama has been playing college football since 1892. The Crimson Tide will be competing with Ohio State to become the second team to reach 1,000 wins, as either school could accomplish the feat within the next two seasons.
4. Notre Dame (962-339-42): The Fighting Irish might be the most famous or iconic program in college football history. Notre Dame dominated the early decades of college football but has remained a giant throughout the years. The Fighting Irish began playing in 1887 and have had just 12 losing seasons in school history.
5. Texas (961-395-33): The Longhorns spent a good portion of the 2010s asking if they were "back," because their history was one of dominance and fans desperately wanted the burnt orange to get back to its winning ways. Texas' first season came in 1893 and the program has claimed four national championships.
Team
Wins
Winning Percentage
First Season
Michigan
1,012
.733
1879
Ohio State
978
.735
1890
Alabama
974
.733
1892
Notre Dame
962
.732
1887
Texas
961
.703
1893
Oklahoma
950
.723
1895
Yale
943
.698
1872
Penn State
943
.690
1887
Nebraska
924
.677
1890
Harvard
909
.681
1873
These 10 teams are the only programs with at least 900 wins. The Georgia Bulldogs (892), Penn Quakers (882), USC Trojans (882) and Tennessee Volunteers (875) are all within striking distance of 900.
Key Dynasties in College Football History
Alabama (2009–2023): The Alabama Crimson Tide under Nick Saban (2008–23) were an absolute force and were, in all likelihood, the most impressive dynasty of all time. Alabama won 10 or more games in 16-straight seasons, won nine SEC titles, appeared in nine national championships and won six of them.
Notre Dame (1940s): The Fighting Irish dominated the 1940s, producing three Heisman Trophy winners and winning four national championships. From 1946 through the end of the decade, Notre Dame didn't lose a single game (although it did tie two of them). Absurd.
Oklahoma (1948–1958): Speaking of absurdity, the Sooners picked up where the Fighting Irish left off and dominated an 11-year stretch from the late 1940s to late 1950s. During this time, Oklahoma went 107–8, winning 11 conference championships, three national championships and had winning streaks of 47 and 31 games.
USC (2002–08): The Trojans under head coach Pete Carroll were an absolute spectacle. In seven straight seasons, the Trojans won the Pac-10 title, at least 11 games, appeared in a BCS bowl and finished in the top four of the final AP poll of the year. During this run, USC produced three Heisman Trophy winners and two national championships (one of which was later vacated).
Miami (1983–1992): The Hurricanes were the epitome of sustained success during this period, winning a national championship under three different head coaches. Howard Schnellenberger, Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson (two times) each took the Canes to the top of the college football mountain during this time.