College Football Watchability Rankings: Ohio State vs. Penn State Stands Alone in Week 10
The final weekend before the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings is upon us and with it the last chance for any hopeful teams to boost their resumes before the committee makes their initial, although eventually inconsequential, decisions. Nevertheless, the soon-to-be weekly rankings debates are entertaining and will bring a new flavor to the most watchable games of each week’s slate.
In Week 10, a number of the top teams in the country are on bye, leaving only a handful of matchups that really catch the eye. Still, a group of top 25 teams are set to go up against tricky three-loss opponents. Two ACC foes will meet in a matchup that could elevate the winner to the fast track toward the conference championship game while sending the loser back toward the muddled middle of the conference. And, of course, the Big Ten delivers a top-five matchup for the second time this season.
Let’s get into it:
Honorable Mention: No. 1 Oregon Ducks at Michigan Wolverines, Wisconsin Badgers at Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Gophers at No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini, No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks
5. Texas Tech Red Raiders (5–3) at No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (7–0)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Frankly, I considered a number of the games in the honorable mention category for this fifth spot given the lack of depth on this week’s schedule. Texas Tech vs. Iowa State gets the nod because rather than playing a similar brand of football, like Iowa and Wisconsin, this matchup couldn’t be between two more different teams.
This is a clash of conflicting styles between perhaps the best offense and the best defense in the Big 12. The Red Raiders like to throw the ball all over the yard with quarterback Behren Morton, averaging a conference best in passing yards (457) and points per game (38.1). The Cyclones boast the standard fare for a defense-first Matt Campbell team, ranking at the top of the Big 12 in pass yards allowed (133.7) and points allowed per contest (14.4).
Texas Tech’s 3–0 start to conference play hit a bump in the road in the last two weeks against Baylor and TCU, putting the program a step behind in a crowded top half of the league. It’s a tall task to go into Ames, Iowa, and take down the undefeated Cyclones but this is one of the few offenses in the country that might have a chance to decipher Iowa State’s defense.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks vs. Iowa State run defense
Though this game could be won through the air, the battle on the ground may be Texas Tech’s best chance to pull off the road upset. Brooks ranks third in the country in yards per game (132.1) and second in attempts with 179 in eight games (22.4 per game). If the Cyclones are susceptible to anything, it’s the run, allowing 170.3 yards per outing (second-worst in the Big 12). Brooks is a major advantage for the Red Raiders, but an early deficit may force Morton, who is expected to play after missing the second half against TCU with a shoulder injury, into a heavy workload.
4. Louisville Cardinals (5–3) at No. 11 Clemson Tigers (6–1)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Clemson, the other No. 11-ranked team in the country with Iowa State, also faces an unranked opponent that could bring trouble Saturday. Louisville is coming to town and will be eager to break through against a top team after a handful of near misses this season.
The Cardinals have three losses, all to teams now ranked in the Top 25, and two of which are now in the top 10—Notre Dame and Miami. (The other loss was to then-unranked SMU in early October.) Each loss came by exactly a touchdown, but Jeff Brohm has shown his team won’t go quietly—or without putting up an explosive day on offense.
Clemson isn’t the first team to get run over by Georgia in the season opener to then quietly pull itself back up and climb the ranks back into the national conversation. Dabo Swinney has the offense humming with Cade Klubnik behind center and the Tigers have looked unfazed since Week 1. Many have been circling a matchup in three weeks time against Pitt (which also has an important matchup this week) as an ACC championship game precursor, but Clemson would be wise not to overlook Louisville and end up with a second loss.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Louisville WR Ja’Corey Brooks vs. Clemson secondary
Both teams rank in the top 15 in total offense (Louisville is 14th, Clemson is fifth) and in the top 20 in points per game (Louisville is 20th, Clemson is fourth), so expect a shootout. The way the Cardinals will look to do that is by finding Brooks, who has eight touchdowns (sixth in FBS) in eight games. Clemson has been middling against the pass this season, allowing 15 scores through the air thus far, in part because the team has gotten up big early in games and forced opponents to throw. Still, Brooks will be the most productive receiver this defense has faced.
3. No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (7–1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4–3)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+
The first two matchups on this list feature some of the most prominent offenses in the country, but this SEC clash will show some love to defense. Both programs allow fewer than 20 points per game this season—Texas A&M is at 18.4 and South Carolina is at 18.6—and rank in the top half in the conference, setting the stage for a slugfest.
Texas A&M’s rapid turnaround under Mike Elko has been a sight to see, complete with statement wins at home against Missouri and LSU. Apart from an opening loss to Notre Dame—a team now firmly in the playoff conversation—the Aggies have looked SEC title game worthy and could have the inside track to get there by the time they play Texas in the last week of the regular season.
Before that, a pesky Gamecocks team awaits—and it’s given some of the other top teams in the conference fits this season. LSU needed 36 points in three quarters and a missed South Carolina field goal to win on the road in Columbia. Alabama nearly got upset at home in Tuscaloosa after a botched onside kick. Shane Beamer’s team has a knack for mucking games up, so Texas A&M must tread carefully when on the road this weekend.
Player Matchup to Watch: Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed/Aggies offensive line vs. South Carolina defensive line
The Aggies found life with Reed, a dual-threat quarterback, behind center last week against Oklahoma and reignited what’s been a strong ground game. Texas A&M ranks ninth in the country with 221.5 rushing yards per game, and that’s due largely to the physicality of the offense line along with Reed’s athleticism. The Gamecocks have been stout against the run, allowing a mere 2.82 yards per carry (sixth in FBS). The duo of Georgia Tech transfer Kyle Kennard and freshman Dylan Stewart gets after the quarterback as well as any duo in the country, making the battle in the trenches the key in this one.
2. No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers (7–0) at No. 20 SMU Mustangs (7–1)
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Miami and Clemson have gotten most of the press when it comes to the ACC’s automatic playoff bid—and for good reason. But don’t forget about Pitt or SMU, one of which is as well positioned to steal a spot in the conference title game as the winner in this game.
The ramifications for each team, both undefeated so far in conference play, are enormous, but it’s possible neither program will be at 100% come kickoff. Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein, who’s one of the most efficient late-game passers in the country, has been cleared to play after sustaining a hit to the head near the end of last Thursday’s drubbing of Syracuse. SMU’s starting signal-caller Kevin Jennings is also expected to try and play after getting banged up in the Mustangs’ chaotic overtime victory over Duke.
The importance of winning this game for both sides can’t be overstated, in part because of the remaining schedule for each school. Pitt will still have to face Clemson on Nov. 16, so a victory Saturday would give the Panthers an added cushion to absorb a loss to the Tigers and still be in the mix. SMU’s remaining schedule consists of Boston College, Virginia and California—all winnable games that provide the easiest path on paper to the ACC title game.
Player/Matchup to Watch: SMU’s rushing offense vs. Pitt’s rushing defense
Reason says the key in this game will be quarterback play, which might be dependent on health and availability, but keep an eye on how Pitt defends the run. That hasn’t been a problem for the Panthers this season (93.9 rushing yards allowed per game) in part because of a tenacious pass rush that also averages more than three sacks a game. However, SMU’s rushing offense is dynamic and hard to stop when Jennings is a factor. Even without him, senior Brashard Smith averages 6.4 yards per carry and has nine scores on the ground this season.
1. No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (6–1) at No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (7–0)
Saturday, noon ET, Fox
Three weeks after the Buckeyes ventured out west only to have their hopes for an unbeaten season dashed by Oregon, Ryan Day will take his team back on the road to face a top-five opponent Saturday. The undefeated Nittany Lions await with a chance to prove they are not only playoff worthy, but national title contenders.
Ohio State didn’t exactly inspire confidence that it had moved on from the heartbreak in Eugene, Ore., needing all four quarters to eke past Nebraska last week. The Buckeyes uncharacteristically struggled on the ground with standout running backs Quinshon Judkins (2.9) and TreVeyon Henderson (2.5) both averaging fewer than three yards per carry.
Penn State did the opposite coming out of a bye after an overtime scare on the road at USC, grinding down a hot Wisconsin team and pulling away in the fourth for a 28–13 victory. The schedule for the Nittany Lions from here is favorable with road trips to Purdue and Minnesota and home games against Washington and Maryland to close the regular season.
Unfortunately, standing in James Franklin’s way is a familiar foe—and one that’s gotten the better of him frequently during his tenure in Happy Valley. Penn State has won just once against Ohio State since Franklin took over a decade ago, back in 2016 on the infamous “Block Six.” Since then, the Buckeyes have won seven straight.
Player/Matchup to Watch: Ohio State offensive line vs. Penn State defensive front
The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions have been exceptional on defense this season, ranking in the top five in the nation in yards allowed per game. However, it’s on the other side of the ball where Ohio State’s offensive line and rushing attack has some serious questions to answer after last week. Will Howard has been efficient in big games this season, but the true litmus test of whether or not Day’s offense is succeeding is how well things are going on the ground. Penn State is coming off of a smothering of Wisconsin in which its defense held Badgers ballcarrier Tawee Walker to just 59 yards on 22 attempts, tallying five tackles for loss in the win. If the Nittany Lions can duplicate that performance and keep the Buckeyes’ backs in check, Franklin may walk away with just his second win against his dreaded conference rival.