SI

College Football World Reacts to Nebraska's Amazing Start vs. Deion Sanders, Colorado

The Cornhuskers obliterated the Buffaloes in the first half Saturday.

Patrick Andres

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Jimari Butler (1) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Jimari Butler (1) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Talk about an authoritative opening statement.

Nebraska's game against Colorado Saturday evening was hotly anticipated across the country—an old-school rivalry game between two quality quarterbacks (Dylan Raiola and Shedeur Sanders) and two big-name coaches (Matt Rhule and Deion Sanders).

If fans tuned in looking for a close game, they were instead greeted by a laugher. The Cornhuskers raced out to a 28–0 lead that had the college football world buzzing.

Two narrative threads quickly emerged: Deion Sanders's squad still isn't where it needs to be in year two, and Nebraska is in rock-solid shape two weeks into the 2024 season.

The Buffaloes' struggling offensive line continued to be a favorite target of fans.

The Cornhuskers' fanbase, meanwhile, took a well-deserved victory lap.

Jokes about Deion Sanders's hostility toward unfriendly writers flew.

Many smelled a repeat of Colorado's 2023 campaign.

The Buffaloes' shoddy playcalling raised eyebrows.

Nebraska fans struggled to make sense of their new world.

All told, it was a humbling 30 minutes for a Colorado team that remains a work in progress.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football