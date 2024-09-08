College Football World Reacts to Nebraska's Amazing Start vs. Deion Sanders, Colorado
Talk about an authoritative opening statement.
Nebraska's game against Colorado Saturday evening was hotly anticipated across the country—an old-school rivalry game between two quality quarterbacks (Dylan Raiola and Shedeur Sanders) and two big-name coaches (Matt Rhule and Deion Sanders).
If fans tuned in looking for a close game, they were instead greeted by a laugher. The Cornhuskers raced out to a 28–0 lead that had the college football world buzzing.
Two narrative threads quickly emerged: Deion Sanders's squad still isn't where it needs to be in year two, and Nebraska is in rock-solid shape two weeks into the 2024 season.
The Buffaloes' struggling offensive line continued to be a favorite target of fans.
The Cornhuskers' fanbase, meanwhile, took a well-deserved victory lap.
Jokes about Deion Sanders's hostility toward unfriendly writers flew.
Many smelled a repeat of Colorado's 2023 campaign.
The Buffaloes' shoddy playcalling raised eyebrows.
Nebraska fans struggled to make sense of their new world.
All told, it was a humbling 30 minutes for a Colorado team that remains a work in progress.