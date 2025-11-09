SI

‘College GameDay’ Announces Destination for Week 12

‘College GameDay’ is heading to a city that has been waiting 20 years.

Eva Geitheim

ESPN College GameDay and analysts Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit are returning to the South next week.
ESPN College GameDay and analysts Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit are returning to the South next week. / Mateo Rosiles/ Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For the second straight week, ESPN’s College GameDay traveled to a Big 12 matchup on Saturday as they headed to Lubbock, Texas for a clash between the conference’s two leaders, Texas Tech and BYU. What was supposed to be a close battle of Big 12 heavyweights turned into a 29-7 blowout win that moved the Red Raiders to the top of the conference standings.

The day after the Red Raiders’ big win, College GameDay announced their next destination in Week 12 this season.

ESPN’s College GameDay Week 12 destination

For the first time in 20 years, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and are headed to Pittsburgh. On Sunday, College GameDay announced that the show would be on hand for No. 9 Notre Dame’s trip to face off against newly ranked No. 23 Pitttsburgh. Given McAfee’s ties to the area, it should be one heck of a show.

Pittsburgh last hosted a true GameDay in September of 2005 ahead of another matchup against Notre Dame. They also hosted on September 1 in 2022, but that was a Thursday afternoon show that hardly brings the same fanfare as the Saturday tailgate.

While Notre Dame-Pittsburgh was ultimately chosen, there were plenty of other potential contenders to how GameDay this weekend.

No. 10 Texas is on the road against No. 5 Georgia, and No. 11 Oklahoma is at No. 4 Alabama, but it would have been the show’s second trip to either Athens or Tuscaloosa this season, so credit to them for mixing things up a bit. Rece Davis also shouted out a bold potential pick—a Division II game between Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist in the Battle of Ravine—but that one will have to wait another year.

Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season

Week

Date

City

Home Team

Away Team

Home Game Score

1

Aug. 30

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State

Texas

14–7, Ohio State

2

Sept. 6

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma

Michigan

24–13, Oklahoma

3

Sept. 13

Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee

Georgia

44–41, Georgia (OT)

4

Sept. 20

Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami

Florida

26–7, Miami

5

Sept. 27

University Park, Pa.

Penn State

Oregon

30–24, Oregon (2OT)

6

Oct. 4

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama

Vanderbilt

30–14, Alabama

7

Oct. 11

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon

Indiana

30–20, Indiana

8

Oct. 18

Athens, Ga.

Georgia

Ole Miss

43–35, Georgia

9

Oct. 25

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt

Missouri

17–10, Vanderbilt

10

Nov. 1

Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah

Cincinnati

45-14, Utah

11

Nov. 8

Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech

BYU

29-7, Texas Tech

12

Nov. 15

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pittsburgh

Notre Dame

TBD

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

