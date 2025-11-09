‘College GameDay’ Announces Destination for Week 12
For the second straight week, ESPN’s College GameDay traveled to a Big 12 matchup on Saturday as they headed to Lubbock, Texas for a clash between the conference’s two leaders, Texas Tech and BYU. What was supposed to be a close battle of Big 12 heavyweights turned into a 29-7 blowout win that moved the Red Raiders to the top of the conference standings.
The day after the Red Raiders’ big win, College GameDay announced their next destination in Week 12 this season.
ESPN’s College GameDay Week 12 destination
For the first time in 20 years, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and are headed to Pittsburgh. On Sunday, College GameDay announced that the show would be on hand for No. 9 Notre Dame’s trip to face off against newly ranked No. 23 Pitttsburgh. Given McAfee’s ties to the area, it should be one heck of a show.
Pittsburgh last hosted a true GameDay in September of 2005 ahead of another matchup against Notre Dame. They also hosted on September 1 in 2022, but that was a Thursday afternoon show that hardly brings the same fanfare as the Saturday tailgate.
While Notre Dame-Pittsburgh was ultimately chosen, there were plenty of other potential contenders to how GameDay this weekend.
No. 10 Texas is on the road against No. 5 Georgia, and No. 11 Oklahoma is at No. 4 Alabama, but it would have been the show’s second trip to either Athens or Tuscaloosa this season, so credit to them for mixing things up a bit. Rece Davis also shouted out a bold potential pick—a Division II game between Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist in the Battle of Ravine—but that one will have to wait another year.
Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season
Week
Date
City
Home Team
Away Team
Home Game Score
1
Aug. 30
Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State
Texas
14–7, Ohio State
2
Sept. 6
Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma
Michigan
24–13, Oklahoma
3
Sept. 13
Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee
Georgia
44–41, Georgia (OT)
4
Sept. 20
Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami
Florida
26–7, Miami
5
Sept. 27
University Park, Pa.
Penn State
Oregon
30–24, Oregon (2OT)
6
Oct. 4
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama
Vanderbilt
30–14, Alabama
7
Oct. 11
Eugene, Ore.
Oregon
Indiana
30–20, Indiana
8
Oct. 18
Athens, Ga.
Georgia
Ole Miss
43–35, Georgia
9
Oct. 25
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt
Missouri
17–10, Vanderbilt
10
Nov. 1
Salt Lake City, Utah
Utah
Cincinnati
45-14, Utah
11
Nov. 8
Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech
BYU
29-7, Texas Tech
12
Nov. 15
Pittsburgh, Pa.
Pittsburgh
Notre Dame
TBD