Rece Davis Shares the Division II Rivalry He'd Like 'College GameDay' to Visit
Throughout its multi-decade run on ESPN, College GameDay has garnered acclaim for its frequent willingness to go off the beaten path—from Florida A&M to Montana State to Penn.
However, that adventurousness does have a limit, and the show has left the realm of Division I just once—in 2007, when Division III Williams shut out Amherst 20–0 in the Biggest Little Game in America.
That doesn't mean the lower divisions have fallen off the show's radar entirely, however. In an interview with WZTV-TV in Nashville's Johnny Maffei posted to social media Tuesday, Davis shared that he wants to stump for College GameDay to visit a Division II rivalry on Nov. 15.
"This is probably going to get me in trouble. I'm pitching Battle of the Ravine in a couple weeks depending on what happens," Davis said. "You always try to go where the best story is for that week... you can get in trouble making every decision looking three weeks down the road."
The Battle of the Ravine is the annual game between Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist, both of which are located in Arkadelphia, Ark. The Great American Conference rivalry's defining feature is that it is contested between schools that are, literally speaking, across the street from one another; it takes about 10 minutes to walk between their respective stadiums.
Potential competition for Nov. 15's episode includes Oklahoma-Alabama and Texas-Georgia, both of which would be retreads of recent trips.