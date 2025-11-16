SI

‘College GameDay’ Announces Destination for Week 13

‘College GameDay’ has announced its destination for the penultimate week of the season.

Rece Davis, Pat McAfee and the ‘College GameDay’ crew have announced their destination for Week 13.
On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay traveled to Pittsburgh, Pa., for the first time in 20 years for the matchup between No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 22 Pitt. Former Pitt standout Aaron Donald joined the program as the guest picker before seeing his jersey get retired, but that’s where the celebrations ended for Pitt. Notre Dame took care of business against the Panthers, defeating them 37-15 on their home turf.

One day after Pitt’s crushing loss to Notre Dame, College GameDay announced its next destination for Week 13.

ESPN’s College GameDay Week 13 destination

College GameDay is returning to Eugene, Oregon as the Ducks face USC in a top-20 matchup. College GameDay previously came to Oregon ahead of their matchup against Penn State, a game which saw the Ducks prevail in double overtime while the Nittany Lions began a three-game losing streak that culminated in the firing of James Franklin.

The former Pac-12 turned Big Ten rivals will face off as the No. 8 Ducks look to solidify their place in the College Football Playoff while No. 17 USC tries to sneak their way in. Oregon comes into this game off a 42-13 win over Minnesota and USC heads to the Pacific Northwest after defeating No. 21 Iowa 26-21 on a stormy day at the Coliseum.

There were not a lot of exciting ranked matchups for College GameDay to choose from. Week 13 features ranked matchups between USC and Oregon, No. 22 Pitt and No. 16 Georgia Tech, and No. 25 Cincinnati and No. 21 BYU. With both Pitt and Cincinnati losing and Pitt being featured on GameDay this week, it made sense for the show to return to Oregon.

Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season

So far this year, College GameDay has traveled to 10 states and 12 schools over the first 12 weeks of the season. Now, the hit college football pregame show is heading to Eugene:

Week

Date

City

Home Team

Away Team

Home Game Score

1

Aug. 30

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State

Texas

14–7, Ohio State

2

Sept. 6

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma

Michigan

24–13, Oklahoma

3

Sept. 13

Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee

Georgia

44–41, Georgia (OT)

4

Sept. 20

Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami

Florida

26–7, Miami

5

Sept. 27

University Park, Pa.

Penn State

Oregon

30–24, Oregon (2OT)

6

Oct. 4

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama

Vanderbilt

30–14, Alabama

7

Oct. 11

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon

Indiana

30–20, Indiana

8

Oct. 18

Athens, Ga.

Georgia

Ole Miss

43–35, Georgia

9

Oct. 25

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt

Missouri

17–10, Vanderbilt

10

Nov. 1

Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah

Cincinnati

45-14, Utah

11

Nov. 8

Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech

BYU

29-7, Texas Tech

12

Nov. 15

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pittsburgh

Notre Dame

37-15, Notre Dame

13

Nov. 22

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon

USC

TBD

EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

