‘College GameDay’ Announces Destination for Week 13
On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay traveled to Pittsburgh, Pa., for the first time in 20 years for the matchup between No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 22 Pitt. Former Pitt standout Aaron Donald joined the program as the guest picker before seeing his jersey get retired, but that’s where the celebrations ended for Pitt. Notre Dame took care of business against the Panthers, defeating them 37-15 on their home turf.
One day after Pitt’s crushing loss to Notre Dame, College GameDay announced its next destination for Week 13.
ESPN’s College GameDay Week 13 destination
College GameDay is returning to Eugene, Oregon as the Ducks face USC in a top-20 matchup. College GameDay previously came to Oregon ahead of their matchup against Penn State, a game which saw the Ducks prevail in double overtime while the Nittany Lions began a three-game losing streak that culminated in the firing of James Franklin.
The former Pac-12 turned Big Ten rivals will face off as the No. 8 Ducks look to solidify their place in the College Football Playoff while No. 17 USC tries to sneak their way in. Oregon comes into this game off a 42-13 win over Minnesota and USC heads to the Pacific Northwest after defeating No. 21 Iowa 26-21 on a stormy day at the Coliseum.
There were not a lot of exciting ranked matchups for College GameDay to choose from. Week 13 features ranked matchups between USC and Oregon, No. 22 Pitt and No. 16 Georgia Tech, and No. 25 Cincinnati and No. 21 BYU. With both Pitt and Cincinnati losing and Pitt being featured on GameDay this week, it made sense for the show to return to Oregon.
Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season
So far this year, College GameDay has traveled to 10 states and 12 schools over the first 12 weeks of the season. Now, the hit college football pregame show is heading to Eugene:
Week
Date
City
Home Team
Away Team
Home Game Score
1
Aug. 30
Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State
Texas
14–7, Ohio State
2
Sept. 6
Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma
Michigan
24–13, Oklahoma
3
Sept. 13
Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee
Georgia
44–41, Georgia (OT)
4
Sept. 20
Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami
Florida
26–7, Miami
5
Sept. 27
University Park, Pa.
Penn State
Oregon
30–24, Oregon (2OT)
6
Oct. 4
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama
Vanderbilt
30–14, Alabama
7
Oct. 11
Eugene, Ore.
Oregon
Indiana
30–20, Indiana
8
Oct. 18
Athens, Ga.
Georgia
Ole Miss
43–35, Georgia
9
Oct. 25
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt
Missouri
17–10, Vanderbilt
10
Nov. 1
Salt Lake City, Utah
Utah
Cincinnati
45-14, Utah
11
Nov. 8
Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech
BYU
29-7, Texas Tech
12
Nov. 15
Pittsburgh, Pa.
Pittsburgh
Notre Dame
37-15, Notre Dame
13
Nov. 22
Eugene, Ore.
Oregon
USC
TBD