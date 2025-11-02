SI

‘College GameDay’ Announces Destination for Week 11

ESPN is heading back to the Big 12 next weekend.

Tyler Lauletta

Pat McAfee (left) and Nick Saban have joined the “College GameDay” desk in recent years.
Pat McAfee (left) and Nick Saban have joined the “College GameDay” desk in recent years. / James Black/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
In this story:

ESPN’s College GameDay was in Utah on Saturday for the No. 24 Utes’ Week 10 showdown against No. 17 Cincinnati. The Big 12 battle could go a long way in deciding if either side is able to reach the conference title game later this winter.

But before that game had even kicked off on Saturday, GameDay had already picked its destination for Week 11, and it turns out, they’re heading back for another Big 12 matchup.

While there were several options on the table for which game would host GameDay in Week 11, the school that landed the gig was the one we had called last week.

ESPN’s College GameDay Week 11 destination

Kirk Herbstreit and the crew are heading to Lubbock, Texas this weekend ahead of No. 13 Texas Tech’s game against No. 10 BYU.

The Red Raiders have one loss on their record, but still remain in good position to contend for the Big 12 title, but handing the Cougars their first loss of the season would go a long way towards their conference goals.

While there were other potential matchups for GameDay to head to—Alabama vs. LSU or Iowa vs. Oregon—both of those games would feature teams making their second appearance of the year. Navy at Notre Dame could have made a push to host, but the Midshipmen dropped their first game of the year this week against North Texas, and no longer carry the shine of an undefeated team.

Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season

Week

Date

City

Home Team

Away Team

Home Game Score

1

Aug. 30

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State

Texas

14–7, Ohio State

2

Sept. 6

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma

Michigan

24–13, Oklahoma

3

Sept. 13

Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee

Georgia

44–41, Georgia (OT)

4

Sept. 20

Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami

Florida

26–7, Miami

5

Sept. 27

University Park, Pa.

Penn State

Oregon

30–24, Oregon (2OT)

6

Oct. 4

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama

Vanderbilt

30–14, Alabama

7

Oct. 11

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon

Indiana

30–20, Indiana

8

Oct. 18

Athens, Ga.

Georgia

Ole Miss

43–35, Georgia

9

Oct. 25

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt

Missouri

17–10, Vanderbilt

10

Nov. 1

Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah

Cincinnati

TBD

11

Nov. 8

Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech

BYU

TBD

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast,Others Receiving Votes, below or onAppleandSpotify. Watch the show onSI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/College Football