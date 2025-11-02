‘College GameDay’ Announces Destination for Week 11
ESPN’s College GameDay was in Utah on Saturday for the No. 24 Utes’ Week 10 showdown against No. 17 Cincinnati. The Big 12 battle could go a long way in deciding if either side is able to reach the conference title game later this winter.
But before that game had even kicked off on Saturday, GameDay had already picked its destination for Week 11, and it turns out, they’re heading back for another Big 12 matchup.
While there were several options on the table for which game would host GameDay in Week 11, the school that landed the gig was the one we had called last week.
ESPN’s College GameDay Week 11 destination
Kirk Herbstreit and the crew are heading to Lubbock, Texas this weekend ahead of No. 13 Texas Tech’s game against No. 10 BYU.
The Red Raiders have one loss on their record, but still remain in good position to contend for the Big 12 title, but handing the Cougars their first loss of the season would go a long way towards their conference goals.
While there were other potential matchups for GameDay to head to—Alabama vs. LSU or Iowa vs. Oregon—both of those games would feature teams making their second appearance of the year. Navy at Notre Dame could have made a push to host, but the Midshipmen dropped their first game of the year this week against North Texas, and no longer carry the shine of an undefeated team.
Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season
Week
Date
City
Home Team
Away Team
Home Game Score
1
Aug. 30
Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State
Texas
14–7, Ohio State
2
Sept. 6
Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma
Michigan
24–13, Oklahoma
3
Sept. 13
Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee
Georgia
44–41, Georgia (OT)
4
Sept. 20
Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami
Florida
26–7, Miami
5
Sept. 27
University Park, Pa.
Penn State
Oregon
30–24, Oregon (2OT)
6
Oct. 4
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama
Vanderbilt
30–14, Alabama
7
Oct. 11
Eugene, Ore.
Oregon
Indiana
30–20, Indiana
8
Oct. 18
Athens, Ga.
Georgia
Ole Miss
43–35, Georgia
9
Oct. 25
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt
Missouri
17–10, Vanderbilt
10
Nov. 1
Salt Lake City, Utah
Utah
Cincinnati
TBD
11
Nov. 8
Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech
BYU
TBD
