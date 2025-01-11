'College GameDay' Crew Delivers Nick Saban CFB Hall of Fame Induction News
The phrase "living legend" is overused in sports, but it's applicable to Nick Saban—by acclamation the greatest coach in the history of college football.
Now that he's retired, Saban is headed for immortality. On Friday, Saban's College GameDay colleagues informed him that he would be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.
"This December, coming up at the National Football Foundation's awards dinner, their new Hall of Fame class will be announced. Headlining that class will be the greatest college football coach in the history of the sport, Nick Saban," ESPN's Rece Davis—an Alabama graduate—said.
Analyst and former West Virginia kicker Pat McAfee then presented Saban with a ball to commemorate the occasion.
Saban's resume needs no introduction, but here it is anyway.
The former Kent State defensive back coached Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and the Crimson Tide, and served as an assistant with the Golden Flashes, Syracuse, the Mountaineers, Ohio State and Navy. He won seven national championships and 12 conference championships—eleven in the SEC and one in the MAC. Per College Football Reference's leaderboard, his 297 wins rank fifth all-time, his .806 winning percentage ranks 16th all-time, and his 19 bowl wins rank third all-time.
That'll play.