Colorado Posts Video Showing ‘Darts Only’ Video Was Awkwardly Edited, But Not Fake
On Tuesday the Colorado Buffaloes social media department uploaded an incredibly questionable video to X with the caption "Darts only." The video purported to show quarterback Shedeur Sanders completing a long pass to senior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester for a fall camp touchdown.
The jarring cut from the view behind Sanders to Wester with the ball in his hands raised a number of eyebrows across social media. On Wednesday the Arkansas Razorbacks got in on the fun posting clearly faked 'darts only' video of their own featuring Boise State transfer Taylen Green throwing a ball that suddenly starts flying through the air into the arms of Isaiah Sategna... who is running in the other direction.
Having been roasted online to the point where the last-place team in the SEC West felt comfortable dunking on them, Colorado took to X to prove that Sanders really did complete that pass.
Unfortunately, these two teams coming off four-win seasons will not meet on the field this season. Nor have they ever. Until the next round of conference realignment comes along, this rivalry will have to exist as nothing more than harmless Internet fun.