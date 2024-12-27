SI

Colorado and BYU Bowl Records & History: How Alamo Bowl Teams Have Fared

The Buffaloes and Cougars have actually crossed paths in the postseason.

Patrick Andres

Shedeur Sanders during No. 23 Colorado's 52–0 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29, 2024.
Shedeur Sanders during No. 23 Colorado's 52–0 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29, 2024. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Rarely do teams from the same conference cross paths in bowl games. In the fairly recent past, such an occurrence has even caused a mini scandal.

However, 2024 is an unprecedented season in so many respects. College football leagues are so big that such a development is no longer verboten, and thus Big 12 foes Colorado and BYU will meet in the Alamo Bowl Saturday for the first time since the 1988 Freedom Bowl.

That's not to say the game won't be a compelling one, though—the Buffaloes and Cougars aren't that far apart (an eight-hour drive), and Colorado has two top-10 Heisman finishers in cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

As the anticipation builds, here's a look back at the Buffaloes' and BYU's respective postseason histories, with a spotlight on a few notable matchups.

Colorado Bowl History: How the Buffaloes Have Fared

SEASON

BOWL

OPPONENT

RESULT

1937

Cotton

Rice

L 28–14

1956

Orange

Clemson

W 27–21

1961

Orange

LSU

L 25–7

1967

Bluebonnet

Miami

W 31–21

1969

Liberty

Alabama

W 47–33

1970

Liberty

Tulane

L 17–3

1971

Bluebonnet

Houston

W 29–17

1972

Gator

Auburn

L 24–3

1975

Bluebonnet

Texas

L 38–21

1976

Orange

Ohio State

L 27–10

1985

Freedom

Washington

L 20–17

1986

Bluebonnet

Baylor

L 21–9

1988

Freedom

BYU

L 20–17

1989

Orange

Notre Dame

L 21–6

1990

Orange

Notre Dame

W 10–9

1991

Blockbuster

Alabama

L 30–25

1992

Fiesta

Syracuse

L 26–22

1993

Aloha

Fresno State

W 41–30

1994

Fiesta

Notre Dame

W 41–24

1995

Cotton

Oregon

W 38–6

1996

Holiday

Washington

W 33–21

1998

Aloha

Oregon

W 51–43

1999

Insight

Boston College

W 62–28

2001

Fiesta

Oregon

L 38–16

2002

Alamo

Wisconsin

L 31–28

2004

Houston

UTEP

W 33–28

2005

Champs Sports

Clemson

L 19–10

2007

Independence

Alabama

L 30–24

2016

Alamo

Oklahoma State

L 38–8

2020

Alamo

Texas

L 55–23

2024

Alamo

BYU

TBD

Notes on Colorado's Bowl History

A word to describe Colorado's postseason life would be "streaky." The Buffaloes were late to the Big Eight and its forerunners (they didn't join until 1948) and it took them some time to win. When they did, sustained success was difficult—Colorado went without a bowl win from 1971 to '90 despite several quality seasons.

But what a win the Buffaloes' '90 victory was—a thrilling, controversial 10–9 win over Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl that secured Colorado's share of the national championship (a Fighting Irish touchdown was negated by a clipping penalty in the final minute). The '90s were good to the Buffaloes, who won six straight bowl games from 1993 to '99.

Right now, Colorado is in the midst of a fallow period, having lost four consecutive postseason games. The Buffaloes' last bowl victory came in 2004, when they rallied past a strong UTEP team 33–28 in the Houston Bowl.

BYU Bowl History: How the Cougars Have Fared

SEASON

BOWL

OPPONENT

RESULT

1974

Fiesta

Oklahoma State

L 16–6

1976

Tangerine

Oklahoma State

L 49–21

1978

Holiday

Navy

L 23–16

1979

Holiday

Indiana

L 38–37

1980

Holiday

SMU

W 46–45

1981

Holiday

Washington State

W 38–36

1982

Holiday

Ohio State

L 47–17

1983

Holiday

Missouri

W 21–17

1984

Holiday

Michigan

W 24–17

1985

Citrus

Ohio State

L 10–7

1986

Freedom

UCLA

L 31–10

1987

All-American

Virginia

L 22–16

1988

Freedom

Colorado

W 20–17

1989

Holiday

Penn State

L 50–39

1990

Holiday

Texas A&M

L 65–14

1991

Holiday

Iowa

T 13–13

1992

Aloha

Kansas

L 23–20

1993

Holiday

Ohio State

L 28–21

1994

Copper

Oklahoma

W 31–6

1996

Cotton

Kansas State

W 19–15

1998

Liberty

Tulane

L 41–27

1999

Motor City

Marshall

L 21–3

2001

Liberty

Louisville

L 28–10

2005

Las Vegas

California

L 35–28

2006

Las Vegas

Oregon

W 38–8

2007

Las Vegas

UCLA

W 17–16

2008

Las Vegas

Arizona

L 31–21

2009

Las Vegas

Oregon State

W 44–20

2010

New Mexico

UTEP

W 52–24

2011

Armed Forces

Tulsa

W 24–21

2012

Poinsettia

San Diego State

W 23–6

2013

Fight Hunger

Washington

L 31–16

2014

Miami Beach

Memphis

L 55–48

2015

Las Vegas

Utah

L 35–28

2016

Poinsettia

Wyoming

W 24–21

2018

Potato

Western Michigan

W 49–18

2019

Hawaii

Hawaii

L 38–34

2020

Boca Raton

UCF

W 49–23

2021

Independence

UAB

L 31–28

2022

New Mexico

SMU

W 24–23

2024

Alamo

Colorado

TBD

Notes on BYU's Bowl History

The Cougars' first bowl trip may have been to the Fiesta Bowl, but ask fans of a certain age and they'll tie BYU forever to one game: the Holiday Bowl.

A 20-year association between the WAC and the game enabled the Cougars to practically establish permanent residency in San Diego. BYU played classic after classic in the game: a thrilling loss to Indiana in 1979, a miracle comeback against SMU in 1980, a clutch victory over Missouri in 1983, and a 1984 win over Michigan that all but locked up the Cougars' only national championship. The program has played in the game 11 times—six more than any other team.

BYU has meandered bowl-wise since its exit from the WAC. The Cougars became a Las Vegas Bowl frequent flier in the 2000s, playing in that bowl game five straight years against a quintet of Pac-10 teams. BYU returned to the game in 2015, falling 35–28 to Utah in the era when the two rivals were in different conferences. The Cougars' last bowl win came in 2022, when they downed the Mustangs 24–23 in the New Mexico Bowl.

Colorado, BYU Records in Bowl Games

Here's how the two teams' bowl records compare.

TEAMS

WINS

LOSSES

TIES

WINNING PERCENTAGE

Colorado

12

18

0

.400

BYU

17

22

1

.438

Both programs have had to weather lengthy bowl losing streaks at various points, and will look to add a feather in their caps Saturday in which should be an entertaining affair.

