Report: Colorado Contacted Pac-12 About Potential Data Breach Before Loss to Oregon
After a charmed start, Colorado's 2023 season began to turn on Sept. 23—when the No. 19 Buffaloes traveled to No. 10 Oregon and suffered a 42–6 blowout loss.
However, there may have been more to that one-sided affair than met the eye at the time.
Colorado contacted the Pac-12—its home at the time—about a potential data breach ahead of the Buffaloes' game against the Ducks in 2023, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.
According to Perez, Colorado "identified multiple potential incursions into the team’s online service that stores practice video and other data"—and alleged Oregon had a hand in the breaches.
After engaging the conference on the issue, the Buffaloes later opted to pursue no further action.
Colorado is in the Big 12 now, and the Ducks are in the Big Ten. The two teams are not scheduled to meet again in the foreseeable future.