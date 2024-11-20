Deion Sanders Found Perfect Way to Celebrate Colorado Fan Miss Peggy's 100th Birthday
Just days after a crowd of 54,646 fans at Folsom Field serenaded Buffaloes superfan Peggy Coppom, or Miss Peggy as she is affectionately known, with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" in honor of her centennial at the Buffaloes game against Utah, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders found a way to make her official birthday Tuesday a special day.
Sanders brought Miss Peggy into the press room before his media session, graciously walking her to her seat before imploring the room full of reporters to clap and show love to the 100-year-old Buffaloes fan. Then, the Colorado coach announced that the program is launching a special line of apparel for Miss Peggy, with some of the proceeds going to her and her family.
"This is a wonderful day," Sanders said. "It's amazing that God would find two people from two different walks of life, two different generations and bring them together as he has. She's always greeted me with love, compassion, support, stability and hope. And I'm thankful to know her."
"I'm thankful that she can get to me anytime she desires to and I'm thankful to be celebrating her 100th with her. She is the epitome of CU Buffs. She is the epitome of Buff Nation. She is the rock that holds us all together. And I'm thankful to know her. I really am."
Sanders and Miss Peggy then shared a sweet embrace.
Miss Peggy has been attending the program's football games since the 1940s. She was asked at Tuesday's presser what it meant to have the fans, who represented the fourth-largest crowd in Folsom Field history, sing to her.
"Well, I haven't even comprehended it yet," she said with a chuckle. "I cried. And I just thank God for my life and for all the friends and for everything that's happened to me. I just wish my twin sister were here ... I can't deny that we've been loyal fans."
"But I said, 'To get all this attention for just having a good time is unbelievable.' "
Earlier this year, Sanders promised Miss Peggy that the Buffaloes would get to a bowl game in her honor, a berth they secured with their sixth victory in October.
In a lighthearted moment, Sanders asked Miss Peggy which bowl game she wants to go to.
"Well, I'll take anything they give us," she said.
Currently ranked 17th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Colorado (8-2) has a real chance at making the expanded 12-team field should they win their last two regular season games and the Big 12 title.
A Week 13 tilt on the road vs. Kansas (4-6) awaits Saturday.