Colorado's Deion Sanders Doesn't Rule Out Return for Shilo Sanders vs. UCF
The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to build off an important overtime win against Baylor in Week 4, and coach Deion Sanders hinted that reinforcements could be coming with multiple players set to return from injury ahead of Saturday's showdown against UCF.
The Buffs will be getting a buff on both sides of the ball, with running back Dallan Hayden and defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo due to return in Week 5. That's not the only important injury update Sanders provided, however.
Sanders told reporters that his son and starting cornerback Shilo Sanders could potentially be available for the clash against the Knights, via The Denver Post. While he didn't make a declaration regarding his status either way, Deion left the door open for Shilo's return.
Sanders has been sidelined since the Buffaloes' 28–10 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sept. 7 when he suffered a broken arm during the first quarter.
Colorado takes the field against UCF on Saturday. They don't play again until Oct. 12 against Kansas State, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see Sanders remain on the shelf against UCF in order to get an additional week of rest before returning for the tilt against the Wildcats.