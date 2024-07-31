Colorado Football Features Social Media Handles on Players' Practice Jerseys Again
Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado football program have never been afraid to do things their own way. Although that's drawn the Buffaloes their fair share of criticism—particularly following last season's second-half collapse that saw them finish the campaign 4–8—it doesn't seem as if Sanders and Co. have any plans of changing how they run the ship.
On Wednesday, Colorado was back at practice ahead of the 2024 season. Players could be seen rocking their practice jerseys which featured their social media handles in place of their last names.
The team posted a video to their official social media account, during which quarterback Shedeur Sanders could be seen throwing a pass while donning his No. 2 @shedeursanders jersey.
This isn't a new look for the Buffaloes, who wore similar practice attire during training camp last year. In August of 2023, then-Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis explained the team's decision to display their social media handles on the practice jerseys.
"Give the guys an opportunity to build their brand and I think it’s an outstanding job by (Deion) to think outside the box and offer that unique perspective and that vehicle so it’s out there, it’s for the guys, and they’re able to get that identity," said Lewis.
Now preparing for a bounce-back year in 2024, Sanders hasn't done away with some of his methods of promoting his players, and will look to get the desired results while doing things his way.