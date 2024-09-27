SI

Colorado, Michigan Take Flak For Insensitive Social Posts As Helene Ravages Southeast

Check your local news before posting, folks.

Patrick Andres

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the helmet worn by Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) (not pictured) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field.
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the helmet worn by Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) (not pictured) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
For the region of the United States where college football is most popular—the Southeast—it's been a rough 24 hours. Hurricane Helene blasted the Gulf Coast with extraordinary force Thursday night, dumping catastrophic (and in a number of cases fatal) rainfall up and down the region.

With that mind, two teams from unaffected regions—Colorado and Michigan—could've stood to check the Weather Channel before posting to their social channels Friday afternoon.

The No. 12 Wolverines, who are scheduled to meet Minnesota for the Little Brown Jug Saturday in rainy conditions, tweeted a mock-up of a player standing in ankle-deep water.

“Looking good in any weather," the quickly-deleted post read via Grant Grubbs of On3.

The Buffaloes' was arguably even more suspect, and remains up at press time. It depicts running back Dallan Hayden standing knee-deep in water with a partially flooded "Beware of Sharks" sign in the background; Colorado is scheduled to play UCF Saturday in Orlando.

The program's replies were inundated with criticism, including from fans of rival Floridian teams.

While these are hardly Earth-shattering posts, as the age-old social media adage goes: no one ever got in trouble for not tweeting.

