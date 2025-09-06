SI

Colorado QB Salutes Shedeur Sanders With Celebration After Touchdown Pass

The Buffaloes jumped out to a big lead against Delaware Saturday.

Patrick Andres

Ryan Staub paid tribute to ex-Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Colorado played three quarterbacks against Delaware Saturday, but only one of them paid tribute to the Buffaloes' previous full-time starter.

Less than two minutes into the second half, Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub hit wide receiver Sincere Brown with a 71-yard touchdown pass to put the Buffaloes up 24–7 on the Blue Hens after the PAT. In the wake of his money throw, Fox cameras caught Staub throwing up former Colorado (and current Browns) quarterback Shedeur Sanders's trademark watch celebration.

Sanders appeared to signal his approval on the eve of Cleveland's opener against the Bengals.

Staub entered Saturday having seen action for the Buffaloes in each of the past two seasons. He has completed 23 of his 44 pass attempts for 254 yards and a touchdown.

Colorado, 9–4 a year ago, lost its opener 27–20 to Georgia Tech on Aug. 29. The Buffaloes are scheduled to visit Houston before hosting Wyoming and BYU to round out September.

