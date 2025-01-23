Colorado Slapped With Recruiting Violation Over Deion Sanders Referencing Prospect
Even in its impotent modern state, the NCAA remains a formidable police force toward toward minor recruiting violations—something Colorado coach Deion Sanders learned the hard way this season.
According to a Thursday morning report from Brett Schrotenboer of USA Today, Sanders and the Buffaloes were dinged this season for minor recruiting violations related to Sanders mentioning top quarterback recruit Julian Lewis on his weekly coach's show.
"Colorado self-reported this violation and decided to impose corrective measures as a result, including additional rules education for Sanders, the head coach, and a reduction of four recruiting-person days in the spring 2025 contact period," Schrotenboer wrote.
Additionally, the Buffaloes ended their practice of livestreaming its coach's show on YouTube.
Lewis, a prized recruit in the class of '25, committed to play for Colorado on Nov. 21. Sanders then illegally commented on Lewis and his recruitment before Dec. 4, when Lewis formally signed with the Buffaloes.
As Schrotenboer pointed out, the Buffaloes' violations were common and largely meaningless in the grand scheme of things. For Colorado, the price of Sanders's exuberant personality jumping the gun on praising Lewis appears well worth it.