Colorado State Coach Claims Kansas State Offered Rams QB $600,000 to Transfer
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is entering his third season playing quarterback for coach Jay Norvell at Colorado State, but he apparently had a lucrative offer to play elsewhere.
During his press conference at Mountain West media day in Las Vegas on Thursday, Novell disclosed two cases of alleged tampering in his locker room involving receiver Tory Horton and Fowler-Nicolosi. The quarterback was apparently approached by Kansas State this offseason.
"[Fowler-Nicolosi] said that a guy from Kansas State called and offered him $600,000 [if he entered the transfer portal] because they lost their quarterback," Novell said. "I'm not accusing Kansas State of anything, I'm just telling you what the kid told me. If they don't want their name thrown in it, I think they should probably get a handle on their people."
In 12 games last year, Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 3,460 yards with 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, adding up to a 132.6 passer rating. Colorado State finished the year 5–7 and missed out on bowl eligibility for a sixth straight season.
Kansas State does have an opening under center in 2024, as Will Howard, who played 34 games for the Wildcats over the last four years, transferred to Ohio State. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is expected to hand the reins to sophomore Avery Johnson, a former four-star recruit and Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year in high school.
There are big expectations for Johnson this season, but apparently at least one person in the Wildcats' organization had their eyes elsewhere heading into the 2024 campaign.
"If you have enough evidence, you can prove it," Norvell said. "Smoking gun is a smoking gun."
Colorado State begins its 2024 campaign with a hefty challenge against the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 31 at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.