Colorado's Travis Hunter Penalized for Hitting Heisman Trophy Pose After Interception
Travis Hunter let everyone know he's coming for the Heisman Trophy after he grabbed his third interception of the season against Utah Saturday.
The junior two-way star picked off Utes QB Isaac Wilson late in the first quarter after a pass deflected right into Hunter's hands. He returned it 21 yards and ran straight into striking a Heisman pose after he was brought down. Hunter was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play. Seemingly, he was penalized for hitting the Heisman or tossing the ball high in the air once he was done. Or, both?
So far on the season, Hunter has 69 receptions for 856 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he now has the three interceptions as well as a forced fumble.
Hunter is the current betting favorite to win the Heisman according to FanDuel Sportsbook, with odds of -145. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is the next closest with odds sitting at +360.
Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes are sitting at 7-2 and ranked No. 17 in the country as they get off to a lead against Utah.
And in case the world didn't know already, Hunter wants that Heisman.
