Colorado's Travis Hunter Surprises Younger Brother Trayvis With Stake in Adidas Deal

Family ties encouraged the Buffaloes cornerback to sign with the company.

Travis Hunter with the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 14, 2024.
Travis Hunter with the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 14, 2024. / Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter has had a December to remember, having inked a deal with Adidas on Dec. 12 and won the Heisman Trophy two days later.

However, according to Hunter, the deal was even sweeter than the average athletic shoe contract. The top NFL draft prospect made sure his brother, Trayvis, had a stake in the deal.

Footage circulated Tuesday—citing Hunter's YouTube page—showed Travis surprising Trayvis with the news that he would be included in the deal. Trayvis is a sophomore wide receiver at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Ga.

"Welcome to the Adidas family, dawg!" Travis said jubilantly. "I had to get you a little deal!"

In an interview posted to Instagram Sunday, Travis discussed the family element of his Adidas deal.

"I ain't signing nothing that ain't got no family involved," Travis said. "They had to add Trayvis in the deal. It's gotta be right if Trayvis is in it."

