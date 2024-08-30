Colorado’s Travis Hunter Had Bold Message for His Coach Before Ridiculous TD Catch
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter wowed the football world with an absurd touchdown grab in the fourth quarter of his team’s 31-26 win over North Dakota State on Thursday. Fans couldn’t stop talking about what happened in the moment, but what happened before the moment may make Hunter’s acrobatic catch seem that much more impressive.
Prior to Hunter’s touchdown, the two-way superstar reportedly called his shot and told Colorado coach Deion Sanders to get him the ball.
“I just had a lot of confidence in myself,” Hunter told Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter. “I told my coach third down, ‘Give me the ball. We gon’ win this game. We gon’ get up outta here.’ And I did what I had to do, catch the ball, get a touchdown, let’s go.”
Hunter finished the night with seven catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns, living up to his billing in the Buffaloes’ second season under Sanders. Despite Colorado’s porous offensive line, quarterback Shedeur Sanders also had a game to remember, going 26-of-34 for 445 yards and four touchdowns while also recording one unlucky interception.
Colorado entered Thursday’s game as the clear favorites and were ultimately able to hold off FCS powerhouse NDSU in a nervy win. The Buffaloes will look to ride the hype into next week's matchup at Nebraska.