Connor Onion Nails Call of Colorado's Miracle Hail Mary: 'Just Like 1994'
The Colorado Buffaloes remained the most entertaining show in all of college football by authoring a stunning overtime win over Baylor on Saturday night. Deion Sanders's team looked like they would once again be on the wrong side of a result as they trailed 31–24 with time for one last desperate heave into the end zone at the end of regulation.
Of course, every time this happens, fans have to think of Kordell Stewart having three people down there and Michael Westbrook snagging a bounding ball to stun Michigan at the Big House 30 years ago. FOX even showed the flashback to iconic moment before Shedeur Sanders rolled to his left and hoped to have his prayer answered.
Which it was as LaJohntay Wester made a fine sliding catch to force more football and turn a 2-2 record into a 3-1 mark.
Play-by-play announcer Connor Onion rose to the monumental moment with a call that appreciated its history.
It was one of those television moments everyone dreams of creating. Perfectly setting the stage and then having the opportunity to punctuate the moment. Onion was understandably ramped up to 11 but he was concise and efficient in capping the stunning turn of events with a timeless shout.