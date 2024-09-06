Connor Stalions Stepping Into Detroit High School Head Coaching Role
A little under a year after becoming the most notorious man in college football, Connor Stalions suddenly finds himself a high school head coach.
Stalions is serving as the acting head coach of Mumford High School in Detroit due to a mild stroke suffered by the team's regular head coach, William McMichael. McMichael confirmed Stalions's appointment to Austin Meek of The Athletic in a story published Friday morning.
The ex-Michigan staffer has been in the news since Oct. 2023 for allegedly masterminding an illicit in-person scouting scheme—an allegation that has landed the Wolverines in hot water with the NCAA as they seek to defend their national championship.
Since his termination by Michigan, Stalions has retained legal representation and sought a pair of Detroit-area high school coaching positions. He is currently working for Mumford as a defensive coordinator in a volunteer role.
The Wolverines and new coach Sherrone Moore won their opener 30–10 over Fresno State Saturday; as Meek pointed out, Mumford lost its opener 47–6.