Cotton Bowl Broadcast Featured Close-Up of Ohio State QB Will Howard's Gnarly Hand
Ohio State, for a third straight College Football Playoff game, jumped out of the gates on fire against Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night. Quarterback Will Howard led the Buckeyes on an easy touchdown drive on their first possession. The Longhorns were able to withstand the momentum and block the next few punches. Part of the reason for that may be Howard's hand, which at some point got involved in something that left an enormous knot growing on his left hand.
The ESPN broadcasts took note of the change and offered up some close-up camera work of the back of Howard's non-throwing side. On ESPN2, the crew speculated that it came when Texas defensive lineman Bill Norton fell on the Buckeyes signal caller.
"Will Howard has this huge knot on his hand but they're not exactly sure what happened," ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said on the broadcast. "They think he may have bumped into somebody's face mask. ... Will is not complaining about it; he has not received any treatment on it or any ice on it. He doesn't appear to be in a ton of pain, but I can tell you it is the size of a golf ball."
One thing clear: It's not the type of thing anyone would want growing on their hand in the middle of a football game. If it is, though, better for it to be on the one you don't use to throw passes in the biggest game of the season.