Curt Cignetti Played Ultimate Heel While Appearing on ‘College GameDay’ at Notre Dame
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is not a member of the reality-based community. To lead the Hoosiers—historically better known for basketball, soccer and just about anything but football—one must learn to traffic in everything from slight delusion to outright fantasy.
On Friday, Cignetti showcased his hilariously oblivious persona on College GameDay—boldly, and colorfully, stretching the truth in order to illustrate his supreme confidence.
"'We haven't beat a top 25 team,'" Cignetti said, mocking the Hoosiers' many critics. "Nebraska's ranked 25th in the Coaches Poll when we beat their a-- 56–7. 'I've never beaten a top 25 team,' Coastal Carolina, back when we were little James Madison... We don't just beat top 25 teams, we beat the s--t out of them."
There's a lot to sort through here. Cignetti did not, technically, say anything incorrect (College GameDay's tweet does him no favors).
However, the fact stands that Indiana did not beat any AP Top 25 teams this season—regardless of whether they were ranked when the Hoosiers played them or are ranked now. They have their share of solid wins (most notably over Michigan on Nov. 9), but fell apart in their only game against a ranked foe, losing 38–15 to No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 23.
That could not matter less to Cignetti, who steered Indiana to unprecedented success by daring to dream. On Friday, he'll look to squeeze a few more hours out of that dream against No. 3 Notre Dame.