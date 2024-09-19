Dallas Mayor Dons 'TCU Sucks' Shirt As Horned Frogs Prepare to Pause Rivalry With SMU
The Battle for the Iron Skillet is one of college football's oldest rivalries, having pitted in-state Texas rivals TCU and SMU against one another for more than 100 years. That rivalry, however, is set to be paused after the 2025 season.
It's a decision was made by the Horned Frogs, who elected to indefinitely pause the rivalry matchup and cited the program's desire to play more home games.
With the 103rd edition of The Battle for the Iron Skillet set to take place this weekend, Dallas mayor Eric Johnson and other members of the city council took the opportunity to troll TCU for announcing it would be backing out of the annual classic.
During Wednesday's city council meeting, Johnson and other members of the Dallas City Council wore red t-shirts which had "TCU Sucks" written across the front.
That's certainly one way to make your stance on the paused rivalry game known.
The first edition of the Battle for the Iron Skillet was played in 1915. Since then, the teams have played each year except for seven seasons––1919, 1920, 1925, 1987, 1988, 2006 and 2020.
TCU currently holds the lead in the rivalry series, having won 53 games and lost 42, while the matchup has resulted in a draw on seven occasions.
SMU will be hoping to grab a couple more wins back before the rivalry goes on pause, and they'll have the opportunity to do so on their home field on Saturday.