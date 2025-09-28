Dan Lanning Shared Emotional Moment With QB Dante Moore After Beating Penn State
The weight of Oregon's win over Penn State was not lost on either head coach Dan Lanning or quarterback Dante Moore.
The Ducks outlasted the Nittany Lions in a double overtime thriller. After both teams got off to slow starts offensively, Oregon went on two long drives in the second half to take a 17-3 lead. Penn State responded with two touchdowns of their own to send the game to overtime.
The Nittany Lions got the ball back to start overtime and quickly capitalized with a Kaytron Allen touchdown run. By this point, Penn State had taken hold of the momentum.
Oregon didn't relent though. It wasn't pretty when they got the ball back in overtime—Moore recovered his own fumble and then they converted 4th-and-1 to remain alive—but they tied the game with a touchdown run, and then took the lead on their next possession with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Moore to Gary Bryant Jr.
The defense clinched the win by picking Penn State quarterback Drew Allar on the next possession.
Both Moore and Lanning were emotional as they celebrated a massive win for the program, and embraced on the field as Moore appeared to tear up. Lanning said after the game, “I think we’ve got the best quarterback in college football."
For Moore, this easily marks the best win of his collegiate career thus far. Once benched as a freshman starter at UCLA after throwing too many interceptions and completing too few of his passes, Moore took down the No. 3 team in the country while going 29-39 for 248 yards and three touchdowns. After transferring to Oregon a year ago, he spent much of his sophomore season backing up Dillon Gabriel. He's gotten his chance again this year, and shined in his biggest game to this point.