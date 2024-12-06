Dan Lanning Has a Simple Two-Word Message for Teams Complaining About CFP Rankings
The expansion of the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12 didn't end the debate about teams on the bubble, it just shifted the discourse from teams with one loss to those with two or three defeats on the year. That hasn't impacted Oregon this season, of course, as the Ducks ran the table to a 12–0 regular season record and No. 1 ranking in Tuesday's penultimate CFP rankings.
While coaches of other schools are spending the week politicking as they hope to make the field when its announced Sunday, Lanning doesn't even bother tuning into the weekly rankings show on ESPN, he told independent sports journalist John Canzano this week.
“I’ve never watched,” Lanning said. “That’s on Tuesdays anyway, isn’t it? Aren’t we working on Tuesdays?”
Even if he hasn't tuned in, clearly the arguments from people like SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Miami coach Mario Cristobal and South Carolina coach Shane Beamer over which teams deserve at-large spots have gotten to him. For the schools that may be hanging on by a thread or on the outside looking in, all of whom have two or three losses, Lanning has some very simple advice:
"Just win."
"You know, there’s a secret to all of that, John. Just win. Just win. They can't deny you if you just win. You can’t complain if you just win. If you lose three games, shame on you. If you lose two, shame on you. Win.”
Lanning's No. 1 Ducks will play for the Big Ten championship in their first year as member of the conference on Saturday, taking on No. 3 Penn State. The winner will almost certainly earn the top seed in the College Football Playoff, though the loser is a virtual lock for an at-large spot, so the stakes aren't quite as high as some other leagues.
For teams like Boise State and UNLV in Friday's Mountain West title game or three-loss Clemson, which can earn an automatic bid with a win over SMU for the ACC title on Saturday, Lanning's words definitely ring true.