College Football Playoff Rankings: Projected Bracket Revealed After Week 14
Rivalry week in college football did not disappoint.
Aside from the dozen or so on-field brawls that stemmed from a flag planting at midfield, there was some pretty compelling football played on the gridiron as well.
Ohio State, slotted at No. 2 in last week's iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings, lost an ugly game to arch rival Michigan at Ohio Stadium. And while No. 7 Georgia survived an epic eight-overtime battle against Georgia Tech, No. 6 Miami didn't have the same luck against Syracuse and now is in jeopardy of missing the 12-team bracket altogether.
Following an action-packed Week 14, ESPN is set to announce the fifth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Let's find out which teams fell in the rankings and which teams rose to the top before championship weekend begins.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Live Updates on Dec. 3
This will be updated as rankings are revealed on Dec. 3. Rankings will begin to be unveiled between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.
1. Oregon (12–0)
2. Texas (11–1)
3. Penn State (11–1)
4. Notre Dame (11–1)
5. Georgia (10–2)
6. Ohio State (10–2)
7. Tennessee (10–2)
8. SMU (11–1)
9. Indiana (11–1)
10. Boise State (11–1)
11. Alabama (9–3)
12. Miami (10–2)
13. Ole Miss (9–3)
14. South Carolina (9–3)
15. Arizona State (10–2)
16. Iowa State (10–2)
17. Clemson (9–3)
18. BYU (10–2)
19. Missouri (10–2)
20. UNLV (10–2)
21. Illinois (9–3)
22. Syracuse (9–3)
23. Colorado (9–3)
24. Army (10–1)
25. Memphis (10–2)
College Football Playoff Projected Bracket: Live Updates on Dec. 3
Here is the fifth edition of the College Football Playoff projected bracket based on the latest rankings released Tuesday night on ESPN. Reminder: Teams need to win their conference championship to earn a bye and advance to the quarterfinals.
- No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 12 Arizona State (winner moves on to play No. 4 Boise State)
- No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee (winner moves on to play No. 1 Oregon)
- No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Alabama (winner moves on to play No. 3 SMU)
- No. 7 Georgia vs No. 10 Indiana (winner moves on to play No. 2 Texas)
For context, here was the projected bracket released Nov. 26 following Week 13 of the 2024 college football season:
- No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Arizona State (winner moves on to play No. 4 Boise State)
- No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Tennessee (winner moves on to play No. 1 Oregon)
- No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 Indiana (winner moves on to play No. 3 Miami)
- No. 7 Notre Dame vs No. 10 SMU (winner moves on to play No. 2 Texas)