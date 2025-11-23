Dan Lanning Takes Subtle Shot at SEC Scheduling After Oregon Beat USC
No. 7 Oregon knocked off No. 15 USC in its home finale on Saturday afternoon, putting an exclamation point on what should be a second consecutive College Football Playoff berth for the Ducks.
On a late November Saturday where several SEC teams played non-conference games against inferior opponents, Lanning took pride in his program getting a victory against a solid USC team.
"I think proof's in the pudding, right?" Lanning began. "Played a good team. We beat them, right? All we can do next week is try to do the same thing, right? This conference is a really good conference. It's competitive. We didn't play Chattanooga State today, right? Like some other places. We competed. That being said, it's tough playing nine conference games. It's tough playing in this league. And we got to take advantage of playing a good team today and attacking that."
The Ducks travel to Seattle to play Washington in Week 14. A win will lock up a playoff berth for Oregon. A loss would make things dicey. That said, Saturday's win over USC is another solid data point to add to the résumé.
