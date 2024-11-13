Deion Sanders Addresses Speculation of Him Leaving Colorado for Cowboys
Deion Sanders loves where he is.
On Tuesday during an episode of Speak, the Colorado Buffaloes coach made clear he enjoys where he's at right now. Former teammate Michael Irvin asked Sanders about speculation he could take the Dallas Cowboys job next season, and Coach Prime deftly avoided answering by claiming he loved where he was.
As Irvin was about to ask the question Sanders said, "Don't start that."
Then, after Irvin said Jerry Jones and the Cowboys needed better and all but outright asked if Sanders was interested in the job, Colorado's coach picked up his laptop and walked to the window to show this background of his office looking out onto Folsom Field while repeating, "I love it where I am."
Sanders currently has the Buffaloes 7–2 and sitting in second place in the Big 12. There is no doubt he's building something in Boulder. But his sons Shilo and Shedeur will be gone next season, so if he's going to move up in the coaching world, 2025 might be the time to do it.