Deion Sanders Had Two-Word Message for Arch Manning in First Year As Texas Starter
Little connects Deion Sanders to Arch Manning in the college football world, other than the fact that they are two of the most well-known names in sports and are each looking to put together a successful season in 2025.
Manning got his first start in an underwhelming 14-7 loss to Ohio State. The young quarterback, who has been touted to lead Texas to a national title this campaign, instead led his team to a bit of unwanted history, with the Longhorns becoming the first preseason No. 1 team to lose the opener in 35 years.
Over in Colorado, Sanders is currently watching his son Shedeur try to make a name for himself on the Browns while being scrutinized for his every move and mistake. Not to mention, the Buffaloes coach just lost his season-opener and is no stranger to the spotlight, either.
As both a father and a coach, Sanders has ample experience when it comes to dealing with hyped-up quarterbacks and high expectations, and he offered a simple, two-word piece of advice to Manning.
"Be you," Sanders said (around the 16:15 mark in the video). "Don't placate to others, be you, and be the best you that you could possibly be. Quit trying to be whatever it is for them. And not that [Manning's] doing that, but that's what I told my sons. That's what I tell my team. That's what I tell everybody.
"There’s so many people trying to pretend and trick or treat right here. It ain’t even Halloween and be something that they’re not. The way you succeed in life is to be the best you that you could possibly be consistently."
The Buffaloes coach hammered home what he believes is the key to any athlete's success: authenticity.
Texas fans will be waiting for Manning to showcase his true self in the Longhorns' next game, and ardently hope it helps the team string together some wins this fall.